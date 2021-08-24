Mr. CFB No. 4: Clemson

It is time to put what Dabo Swinney has done into its proper historical context.

Frank Howard had a 30-year career that included 165 wins and six ACC championships.

Clemson had a nice 12-year run under Danny Ford with 122 wins, five ACC championships and a national championship in 1981.

Then there is Dabo.

Swinney took over the Clemson program midway through the 2008 season when Tommy Bowden was let go. Swinney immediately put his stamp on the program and enters the Fall of 2021 with 10 straight seasons of 10 wins or more. He has won seven ACC championships and has six straight trips to the College Football Playoffs. He has two national championships (2016, 2018). His 140 wins is second only to Howard's 165. Swinney has done it in 13 seasons. It took Howard 30 seasons to win 165.

Getting back to a seventh straight CFP is going to require some work.

First there is the matter of replacing quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 pick in last April’s NFL draft. That position will be filled by D.J. Uiagalelei, a mountain of a man who saw action last season while Lawrence was out with COVID. He threw for 781 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions in those two games. He torched a pretty good Notre Dame defense for 439 yards passing.

Folks, this guy can play the position and will keep Clemson as an explosive offense.

And here is some more good news: Receiver Justyn Ross, who missed all of last season with a spinal injury, has been cleared to play. He is big time.

The biggest concern, IMO, is the loss of running back Travis Etienne, the ACC’s all-time leading rusher and one of the most versatile players in college football. There is talent at that position but Etienne was special.

As good as the offense will be, the Clemson defense has a chance to be pretty darn good. Ten starters return on that side of the ball. The defensive front—led by Tyler Davis, Myles Murphy and others—could be the best in college football.

Clemson opens the season against Georgia, another projected top five team, on Sept. 4 in Charlotte. Win or lose, Clemson will roll through the rest of the schedule and return to Charlotte to play for the ACC championship and yet another spot in the CFP.

Note: The photo above is that of Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney during preseason practice. The Tigers are going for their 11th straight season of 10 wins or more. The photo is credited to Josh Morgan of The Greenville News.