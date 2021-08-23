Mr. CFB No. 5: Ohio State

In retrospect, it’s hard to know what to make of Ohio State’s 2020 football season. The Buckeyes did reach the College Football Playoff despite playing only six games due to COVID. I thought Texas A&M (8-1 with its only loss to Alabama) was more deserving of a spot. But the selection committee disagreed.

Give the Buckeyes credit for handling Clemson (49-28) in the CFP semifinals at the Sugar Bowl. But then they got taken to the woodshed against Alabama (52-24) in the national championship game. No shame there. Alabama took a lot of people to the woodshed last season.

Now what?

That 2020 offense, led by quarterback Justin Fields, was simply awesome, averaging 519 yards and 41 points per game.

Fields is now in the NFL, where he is expected to be the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears.

So who replaces Fields? CJ Stroud, who played in three games last season, was a highly-recruited player who has an incredible amount of potential. He was named the starter last Saturday. He’ll be surrounded by very talented people because the Buckeyes have been recruiting at the Alabama and Georgia level for a few years now.

Wide receiver Chris Olave is back for his senior season and looks to improve on 2020 when he caught 50 passes for 729 yards and seven touchdowns. Garrett Wilson caught 43 passes for 723 yards and six scores.

But here is why I have the Buckeyes outside of my top four. I’m not sure I trust the defense.

Think about this: In 2020 Ohio State finished dead last in the Big Ten in passing defense, giving up 304 yards a game. The offense and the rushing defense was so good that it didn't matter. I think it will matter this season. The Ohio State defense will be okay. Is okay good enough to win the Big Ten? Probably.

The Buckeyes are opening the season with a Big Ten game on the road at Minnesota. Then they host Oregon, which I have rated at No. 10. They play No. 17 Indiana in Bloomington and Michigan in the Big House.

Despite all the personnel losses (11 starters must be replaced), if Stroud comes through at quarterback the Buckeyes have a chance to go back to the CFP for the fifth time since the 2014 regular season. In 2014 Urban Meyer’s Buckeyes won the national championship. Can this team do the same?

Note: The above photo is that of Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud taken during Ohio State's Spring game on April 17, 2021. The photo is credited to Joseph Maiorana of USA Today Sports.