Mr. CFB No. 7: Texas A&M

For those of you who are still counting—and you know who you are—Alabama coach Nick Saban enters the 2021 season with a gaudy record of 23-0 against his former assistants.

But there is a case to be made that this streak could come to an end on Oct. 9 when Alabama goes to Texas A&M, coached by Jimbo Fisher.

Fisher, in his fourth season in College Station, has recruited well and finally has the depth that is so crucial to surviving the month of November in the SEC.

Two big questions loom:

1—Can Haynes King be a more dynamic player than Kellen Mond? Mond was a good, serviceable SEC quarterback who would make big plays from time to time. The Aggies need more and the athleticism of King, projected to be the starter over Zach Calzada, could give it to them.

2—The offensive line, which was one of the best in the country last season, needs to replace four starters. Is there enough talent on hand to do that effectively? I say the answer is yes.

Somebody really close to the Aggie program told me this summer “I wish our backs could run behind last year’s line or next year’s line.”

The running game will be fine because Isaiah Spiller is a flat-out stud. He ran for over 1,000 yards in his breakout season of 2020.

But keep this in mind: The reason the Aggies went 9-1 last season (the only loss coming at Alabama) and beat North Carolina in the Orange Bowl was a defense that led the SEC in yards allowed per game (317.3). Nine starters and 13 of the top 15 tacklers on that defense return.

We’ll all be surprised if the Aggies aren’t 5-0 when Alabama arrives at Kyle Field. Then there are SEC road trips to Missouri, Ole Miss, and LSU.

So is this finally the year that Saban, the teacher, loses to one of his pupils? It’s going to be fun finding out.