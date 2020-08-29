SI.com
TMG
Sports
HomeChris DufresneHerb GouldTony BarnhartMark BlaudschunTMG Maven
Search

Mr. CFB: No. 11 North Carolina

Last season Mack Brown's North Carolina team lost six games by a total of only 26 points.Rob Kinnan/USA Today

Tony Barnhart

In his first tour of duty as the head coach at North Carolina (1988-97), Mack Brown took the Tar Heels to college football’s elite.

Brown used those 10 years in Chapel Hill as a springboard to 16 years and a national championship at Texas.

The skeptics said Brown could not recapture the magic when he returned for his second tour of duty at North Carolina last season. Well, they came close.

The Tar Heels finished 7-6 and capped off the season with a 55-13 win in the Military Bowl. But Brown and company were very close to doing something special in 2019.

The Tar Heels, who opened with surprising wins over South Carolina and Miami to start 2-0, had a tough time closing out games after that. 

North Carolina's six losses, including a one-point loss to No. 1 Clemson, came by a total fo 26 points.

But with 10 starters returning on offense, including sophomore quarterback Sam Howell, the Tar Heels can think bigger in 2020.

Howell was the ACC Rookie of the Year last season after throwing for a school record and ACC record 38 touchdowns.

Howell’s passing is more than complimented by the running game of Michael Carter and Javonte Williams, who combined for almost 2,000 yards rushing last season. North Carolina also returns two 1,000-yard receivers.

There is some rebuilding work to do on a defense that finished fourth in the ACC last season, giving up 23.7 points per game.

But the good news is the return of Chazz Surratt, who made the transition from quarterback to linebacker last season and posted 115 tackles. He has been named to several preseason All-America teams.

Before the shutdown in March, North Carolina looked like a team that could contend for the ACC Coastal Division. But when the ACC moved to a 10-game conference schedule it did away with divisions. And right now it looks like Clemson and Notre Dame are the top two teams in the conference.

North Carolina does not play Clemson in the regular season but does host Notre Dame on Nov. 27.

Comments

Tony Barnhart

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Gould Standard: No. 11 Texas A&M

With Kellen Mond back, Jimbo Fisher's Aggies will try to move up in rugged SEC West

Herb Gould

A JERSEY GUY:  No. 11 North Carolina

The Tar Heels could be the sleeper team of the year in college football.

Mark Blaudschun

Is Cowboys' Offense Loaded Enough To Overcome Gundy's Gaffes?

Oklahoma State's Offense Can Carry Cowboys A Long Way

Tom Luicci

by

Spud the Poke

What if...they actually play College Football this Fall?

A college football season is here--ready or not.

Mark Blaudschun

A JERSEY GUY: No. 12 Pittsburgh

The scheduling change caused by COVID-19 may be Pitt's biggest obstacle to a double digit win season.

Mark Blaudschun

With quarterback Bo Nix returning and Chad Morris calling the plays, can the Tigers get back into the hunt for the SEC West?

Tony Barnhart

The Gould Standard: No. 12 LSU

Defending champion Bayou Tigers are aiming high as they reload.

Herb Gould

Greg Sankey needs to Lead New College Football Season

CFB not Ready to Start a Season, but if it does, Sankey needs to Lead the Way

Mark Blaudschun

Luicci's List: No. 13 Tennessee

Vols finished strong in 2019 but face tough slate in 2020

Tom Luicci

A JERSEY GUY: No. 13 Cincinnati

The Bearcats are ready to make the next move--which is to the Top of the AAC--and beyond.

Mark Blaudschun