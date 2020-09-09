There were times this summer when I didn’t think this week would get here.

It just seemed like every day we’d get up and the damned virus was kicking our collective butts. We kept having this ongoing debate to play or not to play. Nebraska players were suing the Big Ten. Parents protested. Politics reared their ugly head.

It just wears you out.

But we’re finally going to see a Power Five team (Miami) play football Thursday night against UAB.

Then on Saturday we’re going to see four conference games from the ACC and a bunch of non-conference games in the Big 12. The SEC kicks off on Sept. 26.

So, we ARE going to get this season started. Then, by golly, we’re going to hold on tight for what a promises to be a helluva ride.

And today, brothers and sisters, we’re going to talk about FOOTBALL.

I’m going to be looking for a lot of things this weekend but mostly I’m looking at quarterbacks. Specifically, I’m looking at six in the ACC and three in the Big 12.

How they play early on will give us a sense if their teams are contenders or pretenders.

Just keep your eye on these guys this weekend. All games but UAB-Miami are on Saturday:

ACC (Alphabetical order)

Ian Book (Notre Dame) vs. Duke, 2 :30 p.m., NBC: Book threw for 3,039 yards, 34 touchdowns and only six interceptions last season as the Irish went 11-2. He has his entire offensive line returning but lost his top four receivers. A side note: Duke’s starting quarterback will be Chase Brice, a transfer from Clemson. Notre Dame is 33-6 the past three seasons and believes it is good enough to win the ACC.

Micale Cunningham (Louisville) vs. Western Kentucky, 8 p.m., ACC Network: Cunningham blossomed in his first full year as a starting quarterback under new coach Scott Satterfield. He threw for pedestrian numbers (2,065 yards, 22 touchdowns) but he was efficient, setting the school record with a rating of 194.45. And his running ability really stresses a defense. He was the MVP in the Music City Bowl and is on the 30-player Davey O’Brien Award watchlist.

Sam Howell (North Carolina) vs. Syracuse, Noon, ACC Network: Howell was the ACC Rookie of the Year last season after throwing for 3,641 yards and 38 touchdowns. He was also third in the ACC in total offense. North Carolina has a chance in very single game it plays this season because of Howell. This guy is going to be big time.

D’Eriq King (Miami) vs. UAB, 8 p.m. (Thursday), ACC Network: King threw for over 2,900 yards as a junior at Houston in 2018 and was set up to have a big senior season in 2019. But four games into the season he took a redshirt and eventually landed in Miami. He brings explosiveness to the position that Miami has lacked for a long time. Former Auburn OC Rhett Lashlee will be calling the plays.

Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ABC: Enjoy him now because next April, if he stays healthy, Lawrence will be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. It’s hard to beat these stats: A record of 25-1 in 26 career starts; two starts in the national championship game (winning one); 6,945 career yards passing with 66 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. FYI: He threw for 395 yards and three touchdowns last season against Syracuse.

Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh) vs. Austin Peay, 4 p.m. ACC Network: Pickett started 12 games for the Panthers last season throwing for 3,098 yards. But he only threw for 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Those numbers need to get better if Pitt is going to have a competitive season in the ACC.

BIG 12 (in alphabetical order)

Charlie Brewer (Baylor) vs. Louisiana Tech, Noon FOX

THIS GAME HAS BEEN POSTPONED DURING TO COVID ISSUES AT LOUISIANA TECH.

But here is some info on Brewer to keep in mind when Baylor does open the season.

Brewer was second team All-Big 12 last season after throwing for 3,161 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He is trying to become the first quarterback in school history to lead Baylor in passing for four straight seasons. He has 7,742 yards of career passing.

Sam Ehlinger (Texas) vs. UTEP, 8 p.m., Longhorn Network. Ehlinger put up good numbers last season (3,663 yards, 32 touchdowns, 10 interceptions). He also averaged 4.1 yards per carry. But nobody’s happy when you go 8-5. Ehlinger is a good player but he needs to show a little more if he hopes to play at the next level. He has a new OC in Mike Yurcich and that is expected to bring a little more creativity to the offense.

Brock Purdy (Iowa State) vs. Louisiana, Noon, ESPN: Set the school record for passing yards (3,982) in a season in 2019. He also threw 27 touchdown passes. He had nine games of over 300 yards of total offense last season and led all Big 12 quarterbacks with 306.3 yards per game. I watched some video of this guy last night. With the exception of Trevor Lawrence, Purdy can do everything the other players on this list can do.

Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma) vs. Missouri State, 7 p.m. (Pay per view) Next man up for Oklahoma after Baker Mayfield (2017 Heisman winner), Kyler Murray (2018 Heisman winner), and Jalen Hurts (2019 Heisman runner-up). Threw for over 11,000 yards to set the all-time high school record in the state of Arizona. Saw limited action behind Hurts as a freshman. This will be his first career start. He also has the best name in college football.