Skip to main content
Sweet Tea With Tony B. for Nov. 12

Sweet Tea With Tony B. for Nov. 12

On this week's "Sweet Tea With Tony B." we look back at the South Carolina-Florida game of 2006.

It was Steve Spurrier's return to Florida's Swamp, where he was the head coach for 12 seasons. The Florida Gators, under second-year coach Urban Meyer, needed to keep winning to stay in the hunt for the BCS national championship. It was a night--and a finish--I'll never forget.

To hear the story and  five things I'm looking for on Saturday, please click here:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MrCFB Icon Soundcloud copy

Mr. CFB & Friends, Week 11

thumbnail_New Locksmith Pick Six

The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 11

Mr. CFB Pick Six

Mr. CFB''s Pick Six: Week 11

MrCFB Icon Soundcloud copy
tony-barnhart

Mr. CFB & Friends, Week 11

By Tony Barnhart
thumbnail_New Locksmith Pick Six
tmg-maven

The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 11

By Tom Luicci
Mr. CFB Pick Six
tony-barnhart

Mr. CFB''s Pick Six: Week 11

By Tony Barnhart
mark-blaudschun

A Jersey Guy's Pick Six: Week 11

By Mark Blaudschun
Brian Kelly, Nov. 8
tony-barnhart

Mr. CFB: LSU, Tennessee Could Give CFP Selection Committee Some Hard Decisions

By Tony Barnhart
Brian Kelly, Marcus Freeman
herb-gould

Win-Win...Irish Mentors Stun Alabama & Clemson, Alter Playoff Outlook.

By Herb Gould
mark-blaudschun

TMG Newsmaker of The Week: Brian Kelly

By Mark Blaudschun
Saban, Nov. 5
tony-barnhart

Mr. CFB: What We Learned, Week 10

By Tony Barnhart