Sweet Tea With Tony B. for Nov. 12

On this week's "Sweet Tea With Tony B." we look back at the South Carolina-Florida game of 2006.

It was Steve Spurrier's return to Florida's Swamp, where he was the head coach for 12 seasons. The Florida Gators, under second-year coach Urban Meyer, needed to keep winning to stay in the hunt for the BCS national championship. It was a night--and a finish--I'll never forget.

