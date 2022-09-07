Mr. CFB: Sweet Tea With Tony B

In case you missed it, we started this feature last Saturday. Each Saturday I'll share a college football memory and list five things I'm looking for in college football.

We'll post it right on the website.

Last Saturday's show was about the first college football game I ever saw in person and how it changed my life. We'll see you back here on Saturday.

https://soundcloud.com/user-223451016/sweet-tea-with-tony-b-1?utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=wtshare&utm_medium=widget&utm_content=https%253A%252F%252Fsoundcloud.com%252Fuser-223451016%252Fsweet-tea-with-tony-b-1