Mr. CFB: No. 15 UCF

Tony Barnhart

After going a combined 25-1 in 2017 and 2018, UCF was a “disappointing” 10-3 last season. Those three losses came by a combined seven points: Pittsburgh (35-34), Cincinnati (27-24), and Tulsa (34-31).

Now 16 starters, including sophomore quarterback Dillon Gabriel, return and it looks like Josh Heupel’s Knights may again be one of the best teams in the Group of Five.

And given current the landscape of college football, where only three Power Five conferences (ACC, SEC, Big 12) remain, the best team in the Group of Five could be in the discussion for a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

The only issue is that UCF may have to battle two fellow teams in the AAC (Cincinnati and Memphis) for that distinction.

Gabriel, another Hawaii native who has found success on the mainland, threw for 3,653 yards and 29 touchdowns last season. He led an offense that finished second nationally in yards per game (540.5).

UCF’s best receiver, Gabriel Davis, left school early for the NFL and so the Knights will be looking for a go-to guy. The answer could be Oklahoma transfer Jaylon Robinson.

On defense eight starters return on a unit that gave up only 23 points per game last season, which was third-best in the AAC.

UCF does not play Cincinnati during the regular season but the Knights do play at Memphis on Oct. 16. That will be big.

Tony Barnhart

