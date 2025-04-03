Tulane Baseball Returns Home, Beats Northwestern State to Snap Losing Streak
The Tulane Green Wave baseball team brought their five-game losing streak to an end on Wednesday with an 8-4 win over Northwestern State on Wednesday.
The Green Wave (18-12) were reeling entering the game. They lost a mid-week game to New Orleans last Tuesday, followed by a three-game sweep at the hands of USF in American Athletic Conference action. On their way back from Florida, the Green Wave stopped at No. 16 Southern Miss and lost, 13-6.
Tulane grabbed the lead early and poured on the runs, as the Green Wave scored seven of their eight runs in the first five innings, including a four-run third inning. The Demons answered back with a four-run sixth inning that made the game close. Tulane answered with one run in the eighth, which gave the Green Wave a bit more breathing room.
Infielder James Agabedis had the big offensive game for Tulane. He finished the game 3-for-4 with three RBI, including a run. He also drew a walk. The game pushed his season average to .296.
Two Tulane players each had a pair of hits. Matthias Haas went 2-for-3 with a run, as he also had a double. Gavin Schulz went 2-for-4 with two runs. He also had a double and a walk.
Hugh Pinkney was the other Green Wave hitter with three RBI for the game. He drove in all three runs on a double and later scored a run.
Michael Lombardi (1-0), who normally serves in a relief role in addition to his position player duties, started the game and notched his first win of the season. He set the tone for the bullpen game with two scoreless innings in which he gave up no hits and struck out four.
Six other Tulane pitchers came after him. As a staff, the Green Wave allowed six hits and four runs (all earned), with three walks. The staff also struck out 12 hitters.
Key to holding the Demons in check was holding Reese Lipoma without a hit. The Northwestern State leadoff hitter entered the game leading the team with a .333 batting average and he went 0-for-5 against Tulane.
The victory improved Tulane’s all-time record against Northwestern State to 20-4. But this was their first meeting since 2013 when they played a two-game series in New Orleans.
Tulane continues a long homestand at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium with a three-game series against Rice that starts on Friday.