Tulane Baseball Seeks Third Straight Conference Tournament Championship
The Tulane Green Wave baseball team needs one more win on Sunday to clinch a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
For the Tulane Green Wave, Sunday’s American Athletic Conference Tournament championship game is winner-take-all.
The Green Wave (33-24) will face the East Carolina Pirates at noon eastern for the tournament crown. The winner will go to the NCAA Tournament. And, based on projected fields, the only path for either team is to win on Sunday.
Previewing Tulane vs. East Carolina
Fortunately, the Green Wave have some experience. Sunday will be their third straight AAC tournament title game and they’ve won the previous two.
Tulane beat UTSA twice in the tournament, with the second win coming on Saturday, 6-3. That eliminated the Roadrunners from the tournament. But, because the Roadrunners had a terrific season and are considered in the field regardless of winning the tournament, either Tulane or ECU will steal a bid from someone that might have expected one.
East Carolina beat South Florida, 9-7, on Saturday, to eliminated USF.
Tulane and East Carolina faced each other earlier this season in a three-game set in Greenville, N.C. The Green Wave won the series, 2-1. Tulane claimed the first game, 20-5, in seven innings, while ECU won the second game, 15-5, in eight innings. The Green Wave won the finale, 7-2.
There could be plenty of runs scored on Sunday, and not just because of the previous series. Both teams are playing their fourth game of the tournament. Because neither lost a game, they avoided additional games in the consolation bracket and are about as rested as one could ask.
Who will start on the mound will be key for each team, as both staffs have wear and tear from the week.
Tulane coach Jay Uhlman wouldn’t commit to starting Michael Lombardi on Sunday. Lombardi started Tuesday’s opener against Florida Atlantic. He was exceptional, as he struck out 11 batters in seven innings and allowed just two hits and a run. But he also threw 105 pitches and Uhlman is mindful of the workload.
The sites for the 16 regionals will be announced on Sunday morning. The entire NCAA Tournament field will be announced on Sunday evening.
2025 American Baseball Championship
BayCare Ballpark | Clearwater, Fla.
Tuesday’s Results
Game 1: No. 5 Tulane 6, No. 4 Florida Atlantic 3
Game 2: No. 1 UTSA 4, No. 8 Rice 2
Game 3: No. 2 Charlotte 7, No. 7 Wichita State 1
Game 4: No. 6 East Carolina 9, No. 3 South Florida 4
Wednesday’s Results
Game 5: No. 4 Florida Atlantic 8, No. 8 Rice 6 (Rice eliminated)
Game 6: No. 3 South Florida 4, No. 7 Wichita State 3 (Wichita State eliminated)
Thursday’s Results
Game 7: No. 5 Tulane 10, No. 1 UTSA 6
Game 8: No. 6 East Carolina 6, No. 2 Charlotte 5
Friday’s Games
Game 9: No. 1 UTSA 6, No. 4 Florida Atlantic 3 (FAU eliminated)
Game 10: No. 3 South Florida 7, No. 2 Charlotte 2 (Charlotte eliminated)
Saturday’s Games
Game 11: No. 5 Tulane 6, No. 1 UTSA 3 (UTSA eliminated)
Game 12: No. 6 East Carolina 9, No. 3 South Florida 7 (South Florida eliminated)
Sunday’s Game
Game 15: No. 5 Tulane vs. No. 6 East Carolina | 11 am. CT