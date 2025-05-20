Tulane Green Wave Wide Receiver Corps Undergoing Massive Changes
Heading into the 2025-2026 season, the Green Wave will be without the team's three primary wide receivers from a season ago. Mario Williams is trying to earn a spot with the Los Angeles Rams after a 1,000 yard season with the Wave. Dontae Fleming is vying for a spot on the Minnesota Viking after recording almost 600 yards last year. Yulkeith Brown also moved on from Tulane after a 470 yard season.
Without these three explosive playmakers, Tulane turned to the transfer portal. They recruited from inside their conference, bringing in Omari Hayes from Florida Atlantic. In his Sophomore season, the 5'9 wide receiver had an impressive 590 yards and three touchdowns on 39 catches for the Owls .
The Green Wave also used the transfer portal to recruit Tre Shackelford from Washington State, Jimmy Calloway from Louisville, and Anthony Brown-Stephens from Calloway's former rival school, Kentucky. In his Junior season, Shackelford recorded ten receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars. Calloway had 20 receptions for 242 yards in his Junior season for the Cardinals. Brown-Stephens had 77 yards and two touchdowns off of five receptions in his Sophomore season for the Wildcats.
Additionally, Tulane kept Bryce Bohanon and Shazz Preston, who will both have high expectations for the upcoming season. Bohanon had 10 receptions for 121 yard in his Junior season. While Shazz Preston only played six games, as he was held out with an injury for a large part of the season, he recorded four receptions for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Preston established himself as an explosive player, and now with plenty of time to recover from an injury and with a larger role, he can have a dynamic season.
Sophomore wide receivers Shaun Nicholas and Zycarl Lewis potentially could emerge as prominent receiving options for the Green Wave as well. At his 6'4 height, Nicholas can be a valuable asset for what otherwise looks like a smaller wide receiver corps. Nicholas played in ten games last season and hopes the valuable experience he acquired in his Freshman season will help him have a breakout season. Lewis had two catches in just three games played, and he too will be hoping for a breakout Sophomore season.
The Green Wave will certainly have plenty of options at wide receiver for the 2025-2026 season. With a mix of proven playmakers as well as promising talent, Tulane has a lot to be excited about at wide receiver.