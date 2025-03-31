Tulane Baseball Suffers Devastating Sweep During Road Series Against USF
The Tulane Green Wave baseball team had a great start to the season, but has hit a bit of a snag with a four game losing streak.
This past weekend, the Green Wave hit the road for their second conference series of the season against the USF Bulls. Tulane was unable to come away with a game, getting swept in three games.
Friday night was one of the worst offensive performances that the Green Wave have had this season, leading to a 3-0 loss.
They had just two hits on the game with one walk. The first six batters in the order all went hitless, which is not usually a sign of success.
Luc Fladda made the start, bouncing somewhat back from his performance last weekend that saw him give up six runs in three innings.
Fladda allowed six hits a walk and three runs while striking out four batters in Friday night's game.
He will likely remain the Friday night guy, but they well need him to turn a corner as conference play progresses.
The Tulane offense bounced back on Saturday, but it was not enough to take a victory.
Senior Gavin Schulz had a nice day in this one, going 2-for-3 at the plate with a walk and two runs scored.
Fellow senior Jackson Linn had one of his more productive days of the year with three RBI. Linn is someone that the Green Wave had hoped would break out into stardom, but has had a very tough start to the year.
Tulane ended up losing this one 8-6. The game really fell apart in the fifth inning when they gave up four runs.
The Green Wave came out of the gate strong on Sunday, but weren't able to keep the lead for long. They eventually lost 10-3.
It was a bullpen day for Tulane and no one was really able to come away with a clean day.
Michael Lombardi was able to continue his strong year out of the bullpen with another scoreless inning, though. His ERA is down to 0.64.
Lombardi has also been one of the team's best offensive performers with a .278/.416/.454 slash line with three home runs this season.
After the sweep and a four-game losing streak, the Green Wave will shift their focus forward as they hope to reign their season in.
They will have two midweek games this week as they prepare for next weekend's home conference series against the Rice Owls.