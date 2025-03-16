Tulane Green Wave Baseball Seeks Series Win Over Xavier in Finale
The Tulane Green Wave baseball team absorbed a 10-3 loss to the Xavier Musketeers on Saturday night, setting up a rubber match in the series finale on Sunday.
The series finale is set for noon Sunday at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.
The Green Wave (14-5) found itself behind from the start, as the Musketeers built a four-run lead in the second inning. The Green Wave were able to cut that lead to 6-3 after six innings, but Xavier (8-12) put three runs on the board in the seventh inning put the game out of reach.
Blaise Wilcenski (3-1) started and took the loss for Tulane as he allowed five runs in 3.1 innings with two strikeouts. Only two of those runs were earned, as Tulane committed two errors in the game.
Kaikea Harrison led the offense for the Green Wave with a pair of hits and two RBIs. Tulane was only able to get four hits in the loss.
The start time of Saturday’s game was pushed back to 6:30 p.m. to try and avoid potential weather and the pushed back more than an hour because of lightning in the area.
The Green Wave got the homestand off to a good start on Friday night with a 5-2 win over the Musketeers.
Tulane put its trust in Friday starter Luc Fladda (1-1), who gave the Green Wave a steady, seven-inning performance in which he gave up two earned runs, five hits and struck out a career-high nine batters. He claimed his first victory over the season.
Behind him, Jacob Moore worked 0.1 inning, during which he struck out one and walked three. It was up to Michael Lombardi to put out the fire, as he struck out two hitters to end the eighth and worked a spotless ninth for his fourth save.
Nate Johnson drove in two runs and finished the game with one hit. Tanner Chun had a hit with an RBI. Jason Wachs scored a run and finished with one hit, as did Theo Bryant IV and Connor Rasmussen. Lombardi, who also batted, walked twice and scored a run.
Tulane only had six hits in the game and were tied 2-2 in the seventh before a three-run rally put the Green Wave in the lead and secured the victory for Fladda.
It was a wild inning. Xavier threw away a sacrifice bunt by Tulane’s Matthias Haas. A wild pitch allowed another run. Then Johnson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score the final run.
Tulane wraps up the series with Xavier at noon on Sunday. The Green Wave then continues their homestand with a single game against Lamar on Tuesday, followed by an American Athletic Conference-opening series with Wichita State that starts on Friday.