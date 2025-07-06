Vanderbilt Coach Tim Corbin Endorses Tulane Baseball’s Recent Hire
The recent hiring of Walt Jones as Tulane baseball assistant coach was a boost to the Green Wave — and even Vanderbilt’s head coach knows it.
The Green Wave announced the hiring on July 1. He will work as the outfield coach while also assisting the hitters and aiding in recruiting.
The hiring also brings Jones back home to Louisiana. He played his college baseball at Nicholls in Thibodaux, here he later became the program’s hitting coach, recruiting coordinator and associate head coach. He was also the scouting director for Prep Baseball Report-Louisiana and the national JUCO scouting director for Prep Baseball Report-National for a year after leaving Nicholls.
Among the coaches impressed by the hire is Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin. The pair have never worked together, but their paths crossed at Jones’ last stop, Eastern Kentucky, where Jones was the head coach.
Corbin fully endorsed the hire in a post shared on Tulane Baseball’s social media accounts.
“Walt Jones is a special person,” Corbin said. “I have gotten to know him well over the last six years. He has head coaching experience, as well as being a very good teacher of the game with a vast knowledge of offensive baseball. His Louisiana background and recruiting ties will most certainly help the Tulane program. Walt will undoubtedly create a positive impact with Jay Uhlman and the players.”
With EKU, Jones became the acting head coach of the program in March of 2024 after he served as the lead assistant and recruiting coordinator. After he helped lead EKU to its third consecutive ASUN Tournament berth as the acting coach, he was named the full-time coach last May.
He guided EKU last season, his first as full-time head coach, and built a team that ranked in the top half of the ASUN in sacrifice flies and sacrifice bunts.
The Green Wave is coming off a 33-25 season where they went 13-14 in the American Athletic Conference and reached the league tournament final before losing to East Carolina. Uhlman led the program to its third straight AAC final and it enters its fourth season under his watch seeking a third NCAA Tournament berth.
