New Tulane Football Recruit Promotes Winning Culture in Decision To Commit
The future of the Tulane Green Wave football team is just as important as their performance in the upcoming college football season.
The Green Wave coaching staff under head coach Jon Sumrall has been assembling a strong 2026 class of recruits, and a lot of them have spoken about the culture being a draw to the program.
One of those commits is defensive lineman AJ Westfield, who chose Tulane on June 26 over 20 offers, ultimately coming down to them and AAC rival Charlotte.
More News: Tulane Football Continues Investing in Facilities With New Premium Stadium Seating
Westfield spoke with Stephen Hargis of the Chattanooga Times Free Press about his decision and his plan to move to the interior for his collegiate career.
The 6-foot-3, 282-pound prospect has a three-star rating on 247 Sports and earned TSWA all-state football at Cleveland High School last season. He recorded 48 solo and 90 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and three forced fumbles in his junior year.
However, Westfield will finish his high school career out at Bradley Central, where he transferred in late May. He will play defensive end at Bradley but will slot in at defensive tackle for the Green Wave.
More News: Former Tulane Star Pitcher Called Up To Triple-A by Baltimore Orioles
"I'm very comfortable playing defensive tackle, but I also feel like playing the four-technique [end] this season will just make me more versatile,” Westfield said. “Transferring schools was a really hard decision, honestly, but ultimately, I felt like it was the right decision for a lot of reasons. Bradley is a great school, and graduating early and enrolling at Tulane in January is an option. Also, Bears Coach Damon Floyd is a great coach, and I feel like I can flourish there in his program.”
Tulane had a lot of success moving players along the defensive line last season, with players suddenly flourishing at new roles, so an anticipated switch for Westfield will be intriguing to watch.
Outside of the opportunity on the field, Westfield pointed to a feeling off the field that drew him to the Green Wave.
More News: Tulane Football Reveals Top Player Ratings for EA College Football Game
"One of the things I noticed right away on my last visit to Tulane is that it just felt like home,” Westfield said. “They've got a winning culture already established, and they've been recruiting me harder than anyone since around January, so I'm comfortable with the coaches and really everything around the program. It's just nice to feel that relief of having such a big decision behind me now."
Winning matters, and it’s hard to recruit commits without a trajectory for success. Establishing that is paramount. However, culture is arguably, if not more, important.
There are plenty of opportunities to win, but a strong culture is more rare to find, and Westfield isn’t the first recruit to point to that at Tulane.
For more Tulane news, head over to Tulane Green Wave On SI.