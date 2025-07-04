Tulane's Director of Roster Management Discusses Preparation for Revenue Sharing
The Tulane Green Wave football team is entering a new era alongside every program in college football as the House v. NCAA settlement went into effect on July 1.
For the first time in college athletics history, schools can now directly pay players for NIL.
Schools that opted into revenue sharing will begin distributing those funds with an expected cap around $20 million per year.
More News: Tulane Football Reveals Top Player Ratings for EA College Football Game
How has the Green Wave positioned itself to succeed in this era?
Like many programs across the nation, particularly within the Power Four, Tulane under head coach Jon Sumrall was proactive in hiring in-house NIL staff ahead of the unprecedented new era.
One of those critical hires is the director of roster management, Kelly Comarda, who returned to the Green Wave after spending a season with former head coach Willie Fritz and the Houston Cougars.
Comarda recently did an interview with Luke Bogus of Dropback HQ and discussed the legwork Tulane did in preparation for revenue sharing and direct payment for name, image, and likeness.
“I think we did a really good job of molding what we're doing now to work for what's coming,” Comarda said. “Everything has been done with an eye to the future, so I think we're ready to go. With the house settlement and knowing what I know about the legal system, I don't expect any clear-cut path forward today.”
More News: Former Tulane Star Pitcher Called Up To Triple-A by Baltimore Orioles
Schools may be able to start paying players directly, but not all of the details have been fleshed out to ameliorate some of the anticipated future legal challenges, as Comarda expects to continue coming.
“You're going to see the next round of challenges, and you've got to be ready for all of the different variables, and I think we've done a good job of mapping that out,” Comarda continued. “We're ready to go and ready to pivot on a dime. I think Coach Sumrall and the staff here and the administration have done a really good job of preparing for what is expected and also for what could happen if there are changes.”
All of the talk around the settlement is vague, and with the Green Wave being a private university, the details of budgets and the like aren’t readily available.
The athletic annual fiscal budget also begins on July 1, which made for quite a messy transition.
More News: Tulane Football Continues Investing in Facilities With New Premium Stadium Seating
However, for schools not to have already had the necessary conversations with athletes ahead of the approval date would be borderline negligent.
Comarda’s comments stress that Tulane has laid the groundwork within the football program to be able to succeed under this new landscape of college sports.
For more Tulane news, head over to Tulane Green Wave On SI.