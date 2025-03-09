Tulane Green Wave Basketball Locks Down High Seed in Conference Tournament
The Tulane Green Wave men’s basketball team claimed a double bye in the American Athletic Conference Tournament after their 85-68 win over the UAB Blazers on Sunday at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse.
There were a few scenarios that would have allowed the Green Wave (18-13, 12-6 in American0. to claim the No. 4 seed, which was the final seed that came with a double bye for next week’s tournament at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. But the easiest of them was to beat the Blazers.
With the win, the Green Wave won’t have to play in the quarterfinals until Friday. The tournament starts Wednesday with one first-round games at UNT’s Super Pit in Denton, Texas. The rest of the games are at Dickies Arena.
Tulane drew an early afternoon game on Friday, with the opponent to be determined, but it will be either the No. 5 FAU, the No. 12 seed Rice or the No. 13 seed Charlotte.
Against UAB, the Blazers had the halftime lead, 38-37, before the Green Wave got red-hot in the second half and outscored them, 48-30. The Blazers had already clinched the No. 3 seed in the tournament and finished the season one game ahead of the Green Wave in the standings.
All five Tulane starters finished the game in double figures, led by Kam Williams’ 24 points. The potential AAC freshman of the Year also had six 3-pointers, three rebounds and two steals.
Asher Woods had 20 points along with five assists. Kaleb Banks scored 13 points with five rebounds and three blocked shots. Rowan Brumbaugh had 11 points with 11 assists, five rebounds and three steals. Gregg Glenn III added 10 points with seven rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots.
American Athletic Conference 2025 Tournament Bracket
First Round | Wednesday | Super Pit in Denton, Texas
Game 1: No. 13 Charlotte vs No. 12 Rice | Noon CT | ESPN+
Second Round | Thursday
Game 2: No. 9 USF vs No. 8 Wichita State | 11:30 a.m. CT | ESPNU and ESPN+
Game 3: Game 1 Winner vs No. 5 FAU | 1:30 p.m. CT | ESPNU and ESPN+
Game 4: No. 10 Tulsa vs No. 7 Temple | 6 p.m. CT | ESPNU and ESPN+
Game 5: No. 11 UTSA vs No. 6 East Carolina | 8 p.m. CT | ESPNU and ESPN+
Quarterfinals | Friday
Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs No. 1 Memphis | Noon CT | ESPN2 and ESPN+
Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs No. 4 Tulane | 2 p.m. CT | ESPN2 and ESPN+
Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs No. 2 North Texas | 6 p.m. CT | ESPNU and ESPN+
Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs No. 3 UAB | 8 p.m. CT | ESPNU and ESPN+
Semifinals | Saturday
Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs Game 7 Winner | 2 p.m. CT | ESPN2 and ESPN+
Game 11: Game 8 Winner vs Game 9 Winner | 4 p.m. CT | ESPN2 and ESPN+
Final | Sunday
Game 12: Game 10 Winner vs Game 11 Winner | 2:15 p.m. CT | ESPN and ESPN+