Tulane Green Wave Seeks To Remain at Top of Conference in Showdown at Temple Owls
The Tulane Green Wave men’s basketball team aims to remain at the top of the American Athletic Conference as they head to Philadelphia, Pa., to face the Temple Owls.
The team sits at 4-1 under the UAB Blazers, whose 11-7 overall record bests the Green Wave’s 10-8 by one win. A win against the Owls would improve them to a 5-1 start in league play.
That would match the basketball program’s best conference start since they began 5-1 in the 2022-23 season. Head coach Ron Hunter is in his sixth year with the team and is well on the way to efforts to secure a second season with a record above .500.
Tulane is coming off an 80-65 victory over the FAU Owls— a second consecutive AAC victory the team pulled off with conviction.
Guard Rowan Brumbaugh has slotted in as a strong No. 2 option behind Kaleb Banks, who transferred from the Indiana Hoosiers. Banks leads the team with points per game with 18.5, and his rebounds and blocked shots are also leading the Green Wave.
Brumbaugh transferred from the Georgetown Hoyas and leads the team in assists and averages only 2.0 turnovers per game. He’s improved his shot efficiency, and his playmaking allows for some variety around Banks.
Meanwhile, Greg Glenn had a career-high 11 assists in the win over FAU. The team is starting to meld together as they enter a critical stretch in conference play.
Sunday will mark the 24th all-time meeting between Tulane and Temple, with the Green Wave victorious in the last three contests. The Owls lead the overall series 14-9.
Temple is coming off an 88-81 victory over the No. 18 ranked Memphis Tigers and now sits at 3-1 in conference play with an overall 11-6 record, placing them at No. 5 in the American standings.