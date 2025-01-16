Tulane Green Wave Men's Basketball Blows Out FAU For Second Straight AAC Win
The Tulane Green Wave men's basketball team executed a well-balanced attack on Wednesday night to take down the FAU Owls by a score of 80-65.
With the win, they move to 10-8 on the season and an outstanding 4-1 record in their conference. This was their second straight AAC win. It was Tulane's most convincing win in recent memory.
This certainly has the makings of a nice bounce back season for the Green Wave after finishing under .500 last year. Ron Hunter is searching for his second year with a winning record in his sixth season leading the program.
Both sides of the court were going in Tulane's favor. They scored more points than their season average, and even allowed less from their opponents.
The Green Wave had an 80-point night that was fueled by their ability to get to the line and then knock down their chances. They made 23-of-27 free throws while the Owls shot just 11-of-19.
Tulane's defense didn't allow any one FAU player to really stand out. No Owl scored more than 13 points and no one attempted more than 11 shots.
The Green Wave also won the battle on the defensive glass and points off of turnovers.
Junior guard Kaleb Banks continued his breakout campaign with a 25-point explosion with four rebounds and two steals.
He has been a revelation since transferring over from the Indiana Hoosiers as he has had a massive impact on Tulane's turnaroud this season.
It wasn't just him, though, as guard Rowan Brumbaugh also had a stellar night. He scored 20 points on just seven shots. He made three shots from the beyond the arc and made nine of his 11 attempts at the stripe.
Tulane will get another shot at a victory when they travel to take on the Temple Owls on Sunday.