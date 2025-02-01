Tulane Green Wave Showcase Two Emerging Talents to Build Around
The Tulane Green Wave wrapped up the month of January on the hardwood and it was a solid stretch for them.
As the calendar flips to February, the Green Wave is coming off a tough loss to the Memphis Tigers. In the American Athletic Conference, the Tigers are certainly the team to beat. Memphis ranks No. 19 in the country and could be moving up, depending on what happens this weekend.
Even though competing with a team of that caliber can be challenging, Tulane gave it their all earlier this week against the Tigers.
With an 11-10 record, the Green Wave are hoping to remain above .500 and there are some good positives to take away from the campaign so far.
One of the biggest bright spots for them has been the performance of Georgetown Hoyas transfer Rowan Brumbaugh. After playing a decent amount with the Hoyas last season, Brumbaugh has taken his game to the next level with more opportunity with Tulane.
This season, the sophomore guard is averaging 14.7 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game. The 6-4 guard provides a lot of length on both ends of the floor.
In addition to Brumbaugh, another transfer shining for the Green Wave is junior forward Kaleb Banks. After being a non-factor with the Indiana Hoosiers for the last two years, Banks is arguably the best player on the Green Wave and emerging as one of the best players in the conference.
This season, the forward is leading the team with 17.4 points per game. Also, he leads the Green Wave on the glass with 7.4 rebounds per game.
Even though neither of these players were originally recruited to Tulane, they have both had a massive impact on the program. Since both will be eligible next season, they could end up being one of the best duos in the conference no matter what happens this season.
For mid-major teams like the Green Wave, having upperclassmen on the court together for multiple years can result in plenty of success, not only in the regular season, but potentially in March during postseason tournaments.
With more regular-season games left ot play, the continued development of these two young stars will be worth monitoring. After another month of playing together and with their teammates, The Green Wave might be ready to give Memphis a run for their money in the conference tournament.