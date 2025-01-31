Tulane Green Wave Fall Short to Memphis Tigers For Third Conference Loss
The Tulane Green Wave hosted the No. 19 Memphis Tigers on Thursday night. It was a hard-fought match, but the Green Wave fell short in this one with a final score of 68-56.
With the loss, Tulane now falls to a 11-10 record overall. Their AAC record is slightly better by percentage, but now still just 5-3.
While it will be tough for them to fully overcome the rough start they had out of conference, this still has a chance to be their best AAC season under Ron Hunter.
The current best was the 2022-23 campaign in which they finished 12-6 against conference opponents. The Green Wave are likely to be the favorites in all but two of their remaining games.
Topping that record would be realistic if they match expectations down the stretch. They played hard, but just ended up not being able to do enough to keep up with one of the top teams.
This was the first test that the Green Wave have had against a ranked opponent and will likely be the only ranked team they face all season long.
The last time they beat a ranked opponent was actually last season against the Tigers. Tulane finished that year 1-2 in such games.
Memphis actually the only ranked team that they have beaten during Hunter's tenure.
Sophomore Georgetown Hoyas transfer Rowan Brumbaugh did all he could in this one to keep the Green Wave in it. He posted a team-high 19 points and four assists while tying the team-high of seven rebounds.
Brumbaugh has really started to come into his own as a true leader on this team. As his game has grown more consistent, the team has gotten competitive. He will play a key part in their future over the next couple of years.
Junior forward Kaleb Banks has really been running the show since transferring over from the Indiana Hoosiers, but came out of the gate slow in this one. He ended the night with 14 points, but 10 of those came in the second half.
Tulane is normally a solid team at the charity stripe, but that really cost them in this one. They shot just 10-of-17.
Their inefficiency from deep also hurt them, shooting just 4-of-24 on their threes.
The Green Wave get to stay how for their next game as well, Sunday afternoon against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.