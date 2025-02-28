Tulane Green Wave Women’s Basketball Contest with USF Rescheduled
The Tulane Green Wave women’s basketball team has been a game short of the rest of the conference for most of the season — but that ends next week.
The Green Wave (16-11, 9-7 in American) will host the USF Bulls (20-9, 13-3) on March 6, two days after the originally scheduled season finale against the UAB Blazers. The league office announced the new game date and time.
Game time for the showdown with the Bulls is 7:30 p.m. at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.
Tulane and USF originally supposed to play on Jan. 22 in New Orleans. But a rare winter storm forced the two programs to postpone the game.
With roughly 10 days left in the season, the game needs to be played to help determine seeding in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.
The Bulls enter this weekend in a tie for second place with the North Texas Mean Green. The pair are two games behind the front-running UTSA Roadrunners — which just slipped by Tulane earlier this week — and two games ahead of the Temple Owls, who are in fourth place.
The Green Wave, meanwhile, are in a tie for fifth place with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Tulane doesn’t play another game until it faces UAB on Tuesday.
Tulane must play that game in Birmingham, so the Green Wave will play on a 48-hour turnaround. That is something they have not done during conference action this season.
It also means the Green Wave will likely play their second-round game in the ACC Tournament — which will be their first game — on three days’ rest.
Tulane has its eye on either the fifth or sixth seed in the tournament, depending upon the results of the final two games. The Green Wave are two games ahead of the Rice Owls and the East Carolina Pirates in the standings. Tulane split with Rice and lost its only meeting with East Carolina.
American Athletic Conference 2025 Women’s Tournament
First Round | Saturday, March 8 | Super Pit in Denton, Texas
Game 1: No. 13 Seed vs No. 12 Seed – noon CT
Second Round | Sunday, March 9
Game 2: No. 9 Seed vs No. 8 Seed – noon CT
Game 3: Game 1 Winner vs No. 5 Seed - 2 p.m. CT
Game 4: No. 10 Seed vs No. 7 Seed - 6 p.m. CT
Game 5: No. 11 Seed vs No. 6 Seed - 8 p.m. CT
Quarterfinals | Monday, March 10
Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs No. 1 Seed - noon CT
Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs No. 4 Seed - 2 p.m. CT
Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs No. 2 Seed - 6 p.m. CT
Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs No. 3 Seed - 8 p.m. CT
Semifinals | Tuesday, March 11
Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs Game 7 Winner - 6 p.m. CT
Game 11: Game 8 Winner vs Game 9 Winner - 8 p.m. CT
Final | Wednesday, March 12
Game 12: Game 10 Winner vs Game 11 Winner - 6 p.m. CT