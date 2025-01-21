Tulane Green Wave's Positive Takeaway Despite Heartbreaking Temple Loss
Over the weekend, the Tulane Green Wave played in their biggest game of the season to this point, heading on the road to face off against the Temple Owls.
Both teams entered the game with only one loss during American Athletic Conference play, as the Green Wave were 4-1 and the Owls were 3-1. With first place on the line, the teams played a very competitive game.
Unfortunately for Tulane, they came up just short in the end, falling 80-77 at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Penn. It was competitive from the opening tip, as the largest lead held by Temple was 11 and the Green Wave led by six at one point.
There were a few areas of the game where Ron Hunter’s group struggled, with the most lopsided being on the boards.
The Owls dominated the glass, grabbing 33 rebounds compared to just 20 for Tulane. Temple recorded as many offensive rebounds, 12, as the Green Wave did defensive, creating extra opportunities that proved to be the difference in a three-point game.
There was a drastic difference at the foul line, too, where the Owls went 14-of-18 and the Green Wave was an ugly 7-of-12.
It was certainly a less-than-ideal outcome for Tulane, but there was one major positive takeaway; the team received offensive contributions from players beyond Kaleb Banks.
All year, finding consistent scoring beyond their leading scorer has been a struggle. Against Temple, he scored only seven points. It was only the second time this season he failed to score in double-figures, as he scored only six against the Furman Paladins in the fourth game of the campaign.
Leading the way on Sunday was point guard Rowan Brumbaugh, who has emerged as a consistent second option behind Banks during AAC play. He has upped his average to 17.7 points in six contests.
Brumbaugh was one of four players to score in double-figures, joined by Kam Williams with 15 and Gregg Glenn III with 10 in the starting five. Off the bench, Mari Jordan provided a much-needed spark with 15 points.
Forward Tyler Ringgold, who received some praise from Hunter for the impact he had during the South Florida Bulls game, was solid with eight points as his role is expanding with the trust of the coaching staff growing.
If the Green Wave can receive that kind of production from their supporting cast on a consistent basis, they are going to be a tough team to beat.
Banks has been excellent as the go-to option thus far this season, but his teammates are going to need to continue taking pressure off of him offensively for the team to keep winning during AAC play.