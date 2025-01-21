Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Green Wave's Positive Takeaway Despite Heartbreaking Temple Loss

The Tulane Green Wave had one significant bright spot in their loss to the Temple Owls over the weekend.

Kenneth Teape

Tulane Green Wave forward Kaleb Banks (1) shoots the ball in front of Florida Atlantic Owls guard KyKy Tandy (24) during the first half of a men's NCAA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, January 15, 2025.
Tulane Green Wave forward Kaleb Banks (1) shoots the ball in front of Florida Atlantic Owls guard KyKy Tandy (24) during the first half of a men's NCAA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, January 15, 2025. / Mandatory Credit: Brett Duke, The Times-Picayune
In this story:

Over the weekend, the Tulane Green Wave played in their biggest game of the season to this point, heading on the road to face off against the Temple Owls.

Both teams entered the game with only one loss during American Athletic Conference play, as the Green Wave were 4-1 and the Owls were 3-1. With first place on the line, the teams played a very competitive game.

Unfortunately for Tulane, they came up just short in the end, falling 80-77 at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Penn. It was competitive from the opening tip, as the largest lead held by Temple was 11 and the Green Wave led by six at one point.

There were a few areas of the game where Ron Hunter’s group struggled, with the most lopsided being on the boards.

The Owls dominated the glass, grabbing 33 rebounds compared to just 20 for Tulane. Temple recorded as many offensive rebounds, 12, as the Green Wave did defensive, creating extra opportunities that proved to be the difference in a three-point game.

There was a drastic difference at the foul line, too, where the Owls went 14-of-18 and the Green Wave was an ugly 7-of-12.

It was certainly a less-than-ideal outcome for Tulane, but there was one major positive takeaway; the team received offensive contributions from players beyond Kaleb Banks.

All year, finding consistent scoring beyond their leading scorer has been a struggle. Against Temple, he scored only seven points. It was only the second time this season he failed to score in double-figures, as he scored only six against the Furman Paladins in the fourth game of the campaign.

Leading the way on Sunday was point guard Rowan Brumbaugh, who has emerged as a consistent second option behind Banks during AAC play. He has upped his average to 17.7 points in six contests.

Brumbaugh was one of four players to score in double-figures, joined by Kam Williams with 15 and Gregg Glenn III with 10 in the starting five. Off the bench, Mari Jordan provided a much-needed spark with 15 points.

Forward Tyler Ringgold, who received some praise from Hunter for the impact he had during the South Florida Bulls game, was solid with eight points as his role is expanding with the trust of the coaching staff growing.

If the Green Wave can receive that kind of production from their supporting cast on a consistent basis, they are going to be a tough team to beat.

Banks has been excellent as the go-to option thus far this season, but his teammates are going to need to continue taking pressure off of him offensively for the team to keep winning during AAC play.

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/Basketball