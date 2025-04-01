Tulane Men’s Basketball Begins College Basketball Crown as Transfer Portal Looms
The Tulane Green Wave are making a rare postseason appearance in the new Crown Basketball Championship in Las Vegas this week.
Tuesday’s game with the USC Trojans is the final game of Tuesday’s schedule at 10 p.m. central. The Green Wave (19-14) are on the right side of the bracket.
There isn’t just a championship on the line. There is name, image and likeness money too. There is a $300,000 NIL prize pool for the champion, with $100,000 going to the runner-up. The other two semifinalists will get $50,000.
So, the Crown represents a chance for the Green Wave to line its NIL coffers. But the transfer portal also looms over the event as Tulane is trying to determine how its roster may look after this tournament is over.
Five Green Wave players have already declared for the transfer portal — junior forward Kaleb Banks, junior guard Michael Eley, freshman center Spencer Elliott, sophomore guard Mari Jordan and freshman guard Kam Williams.
Another, guard Rowan Brumbaugh, hasn’t declared for the portal but has been open about the fact that he will make his decision after the Crown.
Not all of the players that have declared for the transfer portal have left the program. Some will play, which creates an odd situation of these players auditioning, in a sense, for a new program.
More Green Wave players could move into the portal after this event, as it doesn’t close until later this month. Players that have declared already could decide to return to Tulane.
It should make for an interesting week, especially if Tulane can slide past USC.
Tulane, as a program, doesn’t have much postseason experience. This is the fifth different postseason tournament the program has played in since 1982.
The Green Wave made three NCAA Tournament appearances in 1992, 1993 and 1995, with first-round victories all three appearances. Tulane went to the NIT in 1994, 1996, 1997 and 2000. The Green Wave played in the CBI in 2014 and the CIT in 2013.
College Basketball Crown Schedule
at Las Vegas, NV; all times central
Monday’s Results: Left Bracket
Butler 86, Utah 84
Boise State 89, George Washington 59
Nebraska vs. Arizona State
Georgetown vs. Washington State
Tuesday’s Games: Right Bracket
DePaul vs. Cincinnati, 2 p.m., FS1
UCF vs. Oregon State, 4:30 p.m., FS1
Villanova vs. Colorado, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Tulane vs. USC, 10 p.m., FS1
Wednesday’s Games: Left Bracket
Butler vs. Boise State, 6 p.m., FS1
Nebraska vs. Arizona State winner vs. Georgetown vs. Washington State, 8:30 p.m., FS1
Thursday’s Games: Right Bracket
DePaul-Cincinnati winner vs. UCF-Oregon State winner, 6 p.m., FS1
Villanova-Colorado winner vs. Tulane-USC winner, 8:30 p.m., FS1
Saturday’s Semifinals
Left Bracket winners, 12:30 p.m., FS1
Right Bracket winners, 3 p.m., FS1
Sunday’s Championship
Left Bracket semifinal winner vs. Right Bracket semifinal winner, 4:30 p.m., FOX