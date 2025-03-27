Two More Tulane Men’s Basketball Players Opt To Enter Transfer Portal
The Tulane Green Wave men’s basketball team is learning the hard way how difficult it is to retain talent year after year.
After rebuilding his roster following a disappointing 2023-24 campaign, head coach Ron Hunter and his staff are going to have to do the same following a successful 2024-25 season.
The team has seen several key members of its rotation already enter the transfer portal despite being invited to take part in the inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament in Las Vegas, where a $500,000 NIL investment will be up for grabs.
Winning that tournament is going to be a lot more difficult for the Green Wave because they will be without three key prominent pieces of their rotation.
Kaleb Banks, Kam Williams and Mari Jordan have all entered their name into the transfer portal since it opened earlier this week.
Banks, an All-AAC Second Team member, is transferring for the second time in as many years after coming to Tulane from the Indiana Hoosiers last year.
Williams, an All-AAC Freshman Team member, is testing the NBA draft waters in addition to putting his name into the portal.
Jordan, who settled into a role as the team’s sixth man, is also transferring for the second time in as many years. He came to the Green Wave from the Georgia Bulldogs but will be looking for a new home.
They were three of the team’s top six scorers this year, which will present opportunities for other players further down the depth chart to take advantage of in the CBC.
Alas, two of their depth pieces have also opted to enter the transfer portal, passing on the chance to play.
Junior guard Michael Eley wasn’t a regular part of the rotation, playing in only 12 games, and will be looking for a better opportunity to play elsewhere.
He averaged 1.3 points in 4.3 minutes per game during his appearances. Prior to landing at Tulane, he was a standout performer with the Siena Saints, averaging 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 19 games.
Joining him in the portal is freshman big man Spencer Elliott.
He appeared in 16 games, averaging 5.3 minutes in those contests with 0.9 points and 1.1 rebounds.
That makes five players in total that have hit the transfer portal from Hunter’s squad and more decisions could be made in the coming days.