College Football Analysts Highlight Strong Traits of New Tulane Football Recruit
Tulane Green Wave football head coach Jon Sumrall made an impact in his first season leading the team, starting with talent in the transfer portal.
The Green Wave previously couldn’t compete for star recruits in college football, and that changed with their recent success.
Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver Mario Williams was the highest-ranked transfer to join the team with a four-star rating on 247 Sports.
Tulane had only one four-star recruit in history, brought in by Sumrall.
He now has two under his belt with the addition of four-star receiver Trez Davis, who committed to the program on June 14.
Davis, somewhat shockingly, didn’t garner any Power Four offers despite his ranking and production at West Monroe High School.
Davis is the No. 10 overall player in Louisiana and No. 37 wide receiver nationally in the 2026 class.
He finished his 2024 junior season with 53 receptions for 998 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 18.8 yards per catch.
His consistency is apparent, as he had over 50 receiving yards in all but two games in 2024 and had three with over 100 yards.
The native of Louisiana excels in track, qualifying for the Louisiana 5A regionals in the triple jump and finishing fourth overall in the Louisiana 5A State Tournament in 2024.
That level of athleticism caught notice from 247 Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins and National Recruiting Analyst Cooper Petagna, who spoke highly of the new Green Wave recruit on “The 105” podcast on CBS Sports.
“They’ve got something here with this kid, a box-checking wide receiver prospect out of Louisiana,” the analysts said of Davis. “I'm shocked he did not have Power Four offers. We ranked him as a four-star prospect because we are trusting our eyes and the data here. One of the top triple jump scores in the country. This dude floats at the catch point.”
Sadly, as they noted, they must wait to see if they can keep one of the top Group of Five additions this offseason.
However, the last few weeks of visits and commitments have put the nation on notice that the Green Wave are taking their shots at top recruits and have a keen eye for talent.
