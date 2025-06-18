College Football Analysts Highlight Strong Traits of New Tulane Football Recruit

WR Trez Davis will be one to keep an eye on at Tulane 🌊



Hear about that and more from today’s show with @Andrew_Ivins and @TomLoy247 ⬇️



Apple: https://t.co/bwcHgA6Wyo

Spotify: https://t.co/ffYvQV0BRO pic.twitter.com/WA1tCc6Zcm