Tulane Gets Commitment From Local Standout 2026 Wide Receiver Trez Davis
Tulane football fans have another thing to be excited about; Trez Davis.
The four-star wide receiver out of West Monroe, La. stands at 6-feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.
In the 2024 season with West Monroe High School, he had three games with over 100 yards when he totaled 113, 141 and 146, according to MaxPreps. All but two of his games he recorded over 50 yards receiving.
Davis is a 2026 prospect and held numerous offers from other programs around the country, but he decided to stay in the state of Louisiana with his commitment to Tulane.
Davis is going into his final season of high school football.
During junior year he ended up with nearly 1,000 receiving yards (998).
He averaged 18.8 yards per catch, had 53 receptions and eight touchdowns.
Davis not only performs on the football field, but also on the basketball court and track.
The triple jump is where he shines for the track and field team. During his junior season, he qualified to the Louisiana 5A State Tournament and ended up placing fourth overall. He qualified to state after winning the Louisiana 5A Region1 Championship.
Tulane needs to add some homegrown playmakers.
Head coach Jon Sumrall has done a tremendous job in the transfer portal during his tenure with the Green Wave. However, it also helps out a ton when they have star players who were developed in their program out of high school.
Davis appears to be a diamond in the rough, and Tulane fans should be excited about this commitment.
For more Tulane news, head over to Tulane Green Wave On SI.