Tulane Standout Relief Pitcher Michael Lombardi Prepares for MLB Combine Opportunity
The MLB draft Combine recently announced the participants who were invited to this year's event and a Tulane University Green Wave player will be there.
Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona will host over 320 players who are eligible for the upcoming draft per the MLB release. Michael Lombardi proved to be one of the best relief pitchers in Divison 1 baseball this season which is why he will get the honor of showcasing his talents in front of many MLB scouts.
The preseason prediction was not a bust. He was dominate on the mound for his junior season. Tulane's statistics show that he went 4-1 overall and had an impressive 2.14 ERA.
Lombardi has spent his entire collegiate career as a Green Wave. He entered what could be his final season as an All-AAC selection by perfect game, according to his official Waves’ biography, as he ranked number 75 in the country by D1 Baseball as a relief pitcher.
If you exclude his freshman season (he struggled) the young man had an ERA of 3.015 (2.14 in 2025) and went 8-4 overall. Again, excluding his freshman season, he totaled up 126 strikeouts, 73 of which came this past season (in only five games) as shown by the Waves’ official statistics sheets.
He not only was strong on the mound, but he also was so talented in the batter’s box that the Tulane coaching staff let him hit (almost unheard of for a pitcher). Throughout his sophomore and junior season his slash was .275/.386/.411.
The official Tulane baseball page announced their excitement for this young man as he continues to pursue a professional career. The Green Wave have had 135 draft picks that came from their program and maybe he will be 136!
Michael Lombardi has dedicated his life to making a Major League debut. He made a move that was over 1300 miles to compete for the program at Tulane. In his past few seasons it is clear that he is a talented and versatile player. He earned his trip to Arizona and it would be surprising to not see him capitalize on the opportuinity.
