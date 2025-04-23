Former Tulane Football Star Lands in AFC South in Latest NFL Mock Draft
One thing that seems clear is that Tulane Green Wave football star Caleb Ransaw is likely to hear his name called during the NFL Draft.
The three-day event starts on Thursday in Green Bay, Wis. Ransaw won’t be there, as only players that are anticipated to be selected in the first round are usually invited.
But that doesn’t mean he won’t be picked. He’s been a part of mock drafts across multiple sites for months with few leaving him out entirely.
Jordan Reid at ESPN+ (subscription required) published his final seven-round mock draft earlier this week. It could be seen as a guide to where Ransaw might fall during the draft.
In Reid’s estimation, Ransaw would fall out of the first two days of the draft, or the first three rounds. But he wouldn’t have to wait long on Saturday to hear his name called.
Reid sees Ransaw going No. 117 overall in the fourth round to the Indianapolis Colts. He was the only Green Wave star to land in the mock draft. In fact, he’s been the only Tulane star to land consistently in mock drafts this offseason.
Earlier this month, ESPN’s Matt Miller, an analyst who wrote a mock draft piece, was impressed enough with Ransaw to project him as a third-round pick, calling him “pone of my favorite players in this class.”
Ransaw is trying to join running back Tyjae Spears and linebacker Dorian Williams as recent draft picks out of the program. Both Spears and Williams were third-round picks selected in 2023. Tulane hasn’t had a first-round pick since 2004 when quarterback J.P. Losman was selected by the Buffalo Bills.
He has participated in the entire draft process, starting with the Senior Bowl in early February. In the game, he intercepted a pass, putting his name at the forefront of scouts and general managers who were at the game.
At the NFL combine later in February he scored high in a key analytic measure of his overall performance.
Then, in late March, he went over to the New Orleans Saints’ facility for his pro day.
If Ransaw is not selected, he’s a likely candidate to be signed as an undrafted free agent, which would give him more choice in where he goes.