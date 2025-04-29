How Tulane Green Wave Football Stars Helped New NFL Team’s Draft Grades
For only the third time in Tulane Green Wave football history, multiple players were taken in a single NFL draft.
Safety Caleb Ransaw was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round at No. 88 overall. Cornerback Micah Robinson was selected in the seventh round, No. 237 overall, by the Green Bay Packers.
Once the draft ended on Saturday, the experts had their say, grading out how each of the 32 NFL teams did during the draft.
ESPN’s legendary expert, Mel Kiper Jr., graded out each draft and included both Ransaw and Robinson in his analysis.
He graded out the Jaguars as a ‘B,’ as Jacksonville selected nine players, led by No. 2 overall pick Travis Hunter.
Kiper said the Jags had a strategy after they shook the NFL draft by trading up to select Hunter.
“The name of the game for the Jaguars from there was finding contributors,” Kiper wrote. “Cornerback Caleb Ransaw will help in the secondary.”
Ransaw played just one season with the Green Wave after he transferred to the program from Troy, following Jon Sumrall, who led the Trojans before he took over the Green Wave. In his one season he finished with 33 tackles, a sack, four tackles for loss and three passes defended, which led to All-American Athletic Conference third-team selection.
Robinson helped the Packers also received a ‘B’ from Kiper. He was surprised that Robinson was the only cornerback Green Bay selected, as he felt the position was a team need going into the draft.
“I ranked 62 corners this year, but Robinson wasn't on the list,” Kiper wrote.
Robinson made the most of his one season with the team after moving from the FCS to the FBS level of college football.
The Green Wave have gone 32-10 over the last three seasons, including three straight trips to the AAC title game.
Sumrall took over the program last offseason after the departure of Willie Fritz to Houston. Sumrall picked up right where Fritz left off, leading the Green Wave to a 9-5 season in his first campaign, finishing second in the league standings and earning the AAC title game berth against the Army West Point Black Knights. Army won the title game.
Tulane is preparing for a 2025 season schedule that starts on Aug. 30 when it hosts Northwestern at Yulman Stadium.