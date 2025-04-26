Jacksonville Jaguars Clearly Excited to Select Former Tulane Green Wave Star
The Jacksonville Jaguars were clearly excited to get Tulane Green Wave safety Caleb Ransaw in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft.
Ransaw went No. 88 overall to the Jaguars, one of two selections in the third round for Jacksonville. The other was West Virginia offensive lineman Wyatt Milum.
Earlier in the draft, the Jags traded up to select two-way superstar Travis Hunter, who was selected No. 2 overall on Thursday.
The draft was engineered by James Gladstone, recently hired as the Jags’ new general manager and youngest in the NFL at 34 years old.
From the start, Jacksonville made sure to hype up their new safety through social media.
Later, Ransaw had a media call with the beat writers in Jacksonville. If one is observant, one can see the Green Wave helmet sitting on the bookshelf over Ransaw’s shoulder.
The Jaguars had quite the highlight package put together for Ransaw shortly after the selection, hyping his humble recruiting beginnings and his progress as a player that led him to become a third-round pick.
Jacksonville also dropped his stats for the 2024 season via social media, including 33 tackles, a sack, four tackles for loss and three passes defended, which led to All-American Athletic Conference third-team selection.
For his part, Ransaw made it clear to reporters that he’s ready to do whatever it takes to help the Jaguars.
“I’m versatile,” he said. “I can play any spot. So, wherever they want me, special teams, any defensive back spot. I’m ready.”
Tulane’s football social accounts made sure to hype the selection as well.
Per Guerry Smith of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, only Tyjae Spears, who went No. 81 overall in 2023, was taken higher among Green Wave players since Matt Forte went in the second round (No. 44) in 2008.
Ransaw played in the Senior Bowl in early February. In the game, he intercepted a pass, putting his name at the forefront of scouts and general managers who were at the game.
At the NFL combine later in February he scored high in a key analytic measure of his overall performance. He also excelled at his pro day in March.
Ransaw joined the Green Wave for the 2024 season, transferring from Troy, where he played for coach Jon Sumrall.
The Green Wave have gone 32-10 over the last three seasons, including three straight trips to the AAC title game.
Sumrall took over the program last offseason after the departure of Willie Fritz to Houston. Sumrall picked up right where Fritz left off, leading the Green Wave to a 9-5 season in his first campaign, finishing second in the league standings and earning the AAC title game berth against the Army West Point Black Knights. Army won the title game.
Tulane is preparing for a 2025 season schedule that starts on Aug. 30 when it hosts Northwestern at Yulman Stadium.