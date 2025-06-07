Tulane Green Wave On SI

Sought-After Prep Defensive Star Set to Make Tulane Football Official Visit

Tomareo Johnson is one of the top defensive recruits in the country and still searching for an school to begin his collegiate career.

Maddy Dickens

The Tulane Green Wave is painted on the field of the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
The Tulane Green Wave is painted on the field of the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. / CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Tomareo Johnson, a three-star recruit, is set to make an official visit to the Tulane campus this weekend, per Tulane Recruiting.

Johnson is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety from Pascagoula, Miss., who is part of the 2026 class. He is a prospect that 247 Sports has ranked as one of the top 35 players in the state of Mississippi. The site also has his overall rating at 86.

Johnson has noteworthy offers from Mississippi State, Arkansas State, and Texas Tech, among other top programs. 

His immediate standout is a combination of both speed and athleticism. It makes him an immediate threat on the defensive side of the ball and it is part of the reason why he is one of the top safety prospects in the state. 

The Green Wave are looking to build on an a respectable season from 2024. They went 9-5 overall, with a 7-1 conference record. Tulane made it to the AAC Championship game and ultimately fell to an extremely tough Army West Point team, 35-14.

The Green Wave also had an impressive 18 total players named to the Phil Steele All-AAC Team.  That included many defensive players, though the unit lost eight starters from a year ago as Tulane prepares for its 2025 season opener against Northwestern at the end of August.

His visit is important to Tulane as landing him would be a big deal for the 2027 team. Tulane's defense has the potential to be one of, if not the best, in the conference.

Tulane Green Wave 2025 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 vs. Northwestern, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Sept. 6 at South Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Sept. 13 vs. Duke, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Sept. 20 at Ole Miss, time, TV TBA

Sept. 27 at Tulsa*, time, TV TBA

Oct. 9 vs. East Carolina*, 7 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 18 vs. Army West Point*, time, TV TBA

Oct. 30 at UTSA*, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Nov. 7 at Memphis*, 7 p.m., ESPN

Nov. 15 vs. FAU*, time, TV TBA

Nov. 22 at Temple*, time, TV TBA

Nov. 29 vs. Charlotte*, time, TV TBA

(all times central; *-notes conference game; home games in bold; games on radio at WRBH - 88.3 FM)

