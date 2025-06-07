Sought-After Prep Defensive Star Set to Make Tulane Football Official Visit
Tomareo Johnson, a three-star recruit, is set to make an official visit to the Tulane campus this weekend, per Tulane Recruiting.
Johnson is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety from Pascagoula, Miss., who is part of the 2026 class. He is a prospect that 247 Sports has ranked as one of the top 35 players in the state of Mississippi. The site also has his overall rating at 86.
Johnson has noteworthy offers from Mississippi State, Arkansas State, and Texas Tech, among other top programs.
His immediate standout is a combination of both speed and athleticism. It makes him an immediate threat on the defensive side of the ball and it is part of the reason why he is one of the top safety prospects in the state.
The Green Wave are looking to build on an a respectable season from 2024. They went 9-5 overall, with a 7-1 conference record. Tulane made it to the AAC Championship game and ultimately fell to an extremely tough Army West Point team, 35-14.
The Green Wave also had an impressive 18 total players named to the Phil Steele All-AAC Team. That included many defensive players, though the unit lost eight starters from a year ago as Tulane prepares for its 2025 season opener against Northwestern at the end of August.
His visit is important to Tulane as landing him would be a big deal for the 2027 team. Tulane's defense has the potential to be one of, if not the best, in the conference.
Tulane Green Wave 2025 Football Schedule
Aug. 30 vs. Northwestern, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Sept. 6 at South Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Sept. 13 vs. Duke, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Sept. 20 at Ole Miss, time, TV TBA
Sept. 27 at Tulsa*, time, TV TBA
Oct. 9 vs. East Carolina*, 7 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 18 vs. Army West Point*, time, TV TBA
Oct. 30 at UTSA*, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Nov. 7 at Memphis*, 7 p.m., ESPN
Nov. 15 vs. FAU*, time, TV TBA
Nov. 22 at Temple*, time, TV TBA
Nov. 29 vs. Charlotte*, time, TV TBA
(all times central; *-notes conference game; home games in bold; games on radio at WRBH - 88.3 FM)