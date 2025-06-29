Three Star Receiver Chantz Babineaux Teases Tulane Football Among Top Schools
The Tulane Green Wave football team would love to make their wide receiver room a bit more crowded for the Class of 2026.
Recently, three-star wide receiver Chantz Babineaux teased that the Green Wave were among his top three schools as he works toward making a commitment. He posted the announcement to his X (formerly Twitter) account on social media.
The good news for the Green Wave is that the other two schools are in-state and are school Tulane should be competitive with in this chase — Louisiana, which plays in the Sun Belt, and Nicholls State, which plays at the FCS level in the Southland Conference.
The bad news? Babineaux plays his prep ball at Carencro in Lafayette, La., meaning the Green Wave are up against the hometown school.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Babineaux is rated as a three-star player by 247Sports. In addition, he’s considered the No. 38 recruit in Louisiana and the No. 91 athlete in the state.
His post didn’t make it clear when he would decide about his college destination. But all commitments are non-binding. Players cannot sign until later this year.
Should he commit to Tulane, he would join a class that includes 17 commitments already, per 247Sports.
It’s a list highlighted by wide receiver Trez Davis from West Monroe, La. He is the only four-star player on the list, as ranked by 247Sports. Davis is also considered the No. 10 player in the state of Louisiana.
Tulane has three other wide receivers on its commitment list for 2026. That includes Gary Hadley Jr. from Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), Chan Lumpkin from Rockdale County (Conyers, Ga.) and Keyshaun Coleman from Germantown High School (Madison, Miss.).
Tulane is working toward preparing for the 2025 season, where the Green Wave is seen as a contender to win the American Athletic Conference title after going 9-5 last season under Sumrall. Tulane reached the AAC title game for the third straight year, losing to Army West Point.
Tulane Green Wave 2025 Football Schedule
Aug. 30 vs. Northwestern, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Sept. 6 at South Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Sept. 13 vs. Duke, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Sept. 20 at Ole Miss, time, TV TBA
Sept. 27 at Tulsa*, time, TV TBA
Oct. 9 vs. East Carolina*, 7 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 18 vs. Army West Point*, time, TV TBA
Oct. 30 at UTSA*, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Nov. 7 at Memphis*, 7 p.m., ESPN
Nov. 15 vs. FAU*, time, TV TBA
Nov. 22 at Temple*, time, TV TBA
Nov. 29 vs. Charlotte*, time, TV TBA
(all times central; *-notes conference game; home games in bold; games on radio at WRBH - 88.3 FM)
