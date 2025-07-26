Tulane Football Coach Reveals Ty Thompson’s Status for Fall Workouts
The Tulane Green Wave football team will begin practicing next week to prepare for its season opener against Northwestern on Aug. 30.
Ty Thompson will be there — but don’t try hitting him.
During his time with the media at American Conference media days on Friday, Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall revealed that the quarterback turned tight end will be in a non-contact jersey to start workouts.
The New Orleans Times-Picayune’s Guerry Smith reported Sumrall’s comments on X (formerly Twitter).
Thompson suffered a knee injury during spring workouts that will limit him in the ramp-up for the opener. The good news is that Sumrall said that Thompson was “potentially” on track to be ready for the season opener. But he didn’t guarantee it.
Thompson transferred to Tulane before last season from Oregon with the intent of competing for the starting quarterback job. He lost it to Darian Mensah, though he did play in some short-yardage and specialty packages.
He played in 12 games and earned the start in the Gasparilla Bowl against Florida after Mensah announced his transfer to Duke. He threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns while he rushed for 260 yards and three touchdowns.
Thompson briefly entered the transfer portal this offseason but opted to return and decided to change positions to tight end.
Smith also reported that Sumrall said that sophomore offensive lineman Ananias Harris, a Georgia Military College transfer, would not be ready for the start of fall drills.
During American media days Tiger Sports Report, a part of the On3 Network, released an unofficial preseason media poll after the conference opted not to do one this year.
The Green Wave were picked by the media to finish first, with seven of the 13 first-place votes. Tulane had 177 points. Memphis was right behind Tulane with 172 points.
Tulane Green Wave 2025 Football Schedule
Aug. 30 vs. Northwestern, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Sept. 6 at South Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Sept. 13 vs. Duke, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Sept. 20 at Ole Miss, time, TV TBA
Sept. 27 at Tulsa*, time, TV TBA
Oct. 9 vs. East Carolina*, 7 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 18 vs. Army West Point*, time, TV TBA
Oct. 30 at UTSA*, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Nov. 7 at Memphis*, 7 p.m., ESPN
Nov. 15 vs. FAU*, time, TV TBA
Nov. 22 at Temple*, time, TV TBA
Nov. 29 vs. Charlotte*, time, TV TBA
(all times central; *-notes conference game; home games in bold; games on radio at WRBH - 88.3 FM)
