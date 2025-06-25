Tulane Football Players Chime in to Help Efforts Landing Top 2026 Recruit
When it comes to recruiting this offseason, the Tulane Green Wave football team has emerged as one of the most competitive teams in the Group of Five—and, frankly, in the nation.
Despite the expected slowdown in college football around this time, the Green Wave have been aggressively recruiting.
Tulane is up to 13 commits in their 2026 class, one that includes eight three-stars and one four-star recruit.
That four-star wide receiver is Trez Davis, who joins the 2026 class with fellow receivers three-star Gary Hadley Jr. and Keyshaun Coleman.
Davis is the No. 10 prospect in Louisiana and the No. 3 wide receiver. The Green Wave are hoping to land another star-studded player at the position: three-star receiver Dylan Cope.
Hope had his official visit on June 22 and is weighing an offer from Tulane on an impressive list of 18 that includes Virginia, Memphis, Cincinnati, Georgia, and Ole Miss.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound receiver is the No. 75 wide receiver in the nation and No. 17 prospect in Alabama on 247Sports. Cope is the No. 6 wide receiver in the state.
Per 247Sports, Cope caught 40 receptions for 504 yards and five touchdowns for Hewitt-Trussville in 2024.
He has 81 career receptions for 904 yards and eight touchdowns in two seasons.
Recent tight end commit Colby Simpson spoke about the unprecedented love he felt from the coaching staff as the primary reason he chose the Green Wave.
It’s one of the team’s core values: attitude, toughness, discipline, and love.
Head coach Jon Sumrall brought that over from his one season with the Troy Trojans, but the Tulane players strongly bought into those values, and it defines the team culture.
After Cope posted on X following his visit, Green Wave players chimed in to help recruit the receiver, including veteran safety Bailey Despanie, wide receiver and fellow Alabama native Shazz Preston, and new transfer receiver Anthony Brown-Stephens.
It’s a strong showing from a core that’s expected to be valuable to Tulane’s 2025 season.
Despanie, a veteran player, has mentioned that the team's culture is a key reason for his decision to remain with the team as he enters his fourth season.
Preston played a critical role at X in the first portion of the quarterback competition this past spring and has come on to be a team leader.
Brown-Stephens only arrived at the program in January but has found a fit quickly enough to be focused on efforts to recruit players two seasons in the future.
Hopefully it helps the Green Wave land their 14th recruit this offseason.
