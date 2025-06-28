Tulane Football Safety Target Set to Make Decision on Fourth of July
The Tulane Green Wave have a significant 2026 recruiting class assembled and hope to add to that on July 4.
That is when Pascagoula, Miss., safety Tomareo Johnson is expected to announce his commitment. Tulane Football Recruiting on X (formerly Twitter) reported his commitment date.
The Green Wave are one of several teams the three-star safety is considering, but one of only four he’s officially visited in the past six weeks.
He visited the Green Wave on June 7, per 247Sports. He’s also visited Charlotte, UNLV and Mississippi State.
The recruiting site has Johnson projected to say yes to Mississippi State, which he visited on June 20.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound prospect is considered the No. 36 player the state of Mississippi and the No. 109 safety in the country per 247Sports.
Should he commit to Tulane, he would join a class that includes 17 commitments already, per 247Sports. It’s a list highlighted by wide receiver Trez Davis from West Monroe, La. He is the only four-star player on the list, as ranked by 247Sports. Davis is also considered the No. 10 player in the state of Louisiana.
Johnson would also represent another out-of-state get for the Green Wave, who are increasing their recruiting footprint under second-year coach Jon Sumrall. At the moment Tulane has commitments from 13 out-of-state players, including one safety — Orion Saunders of Middlesex School (Concord, Mass.).
Tulane has one other safety commitment from in-state, which is Jackson Williams from Archbishop Shaw in Marrero, La.
All commitments are non-binding. Players cannot sign until later this year.
Tulane is working toward preparing for the 2025 season, where the Green Wave is seen as a contender to win the American Athletic Conference title after going 9-5 last season under Sumrall. Tulane reached the AAC title game for the third straight year, losing to Army West Point.
Tulane Green Wave 2025 Football Schedule
Aug. 30 vs. Northwestern, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Sept. 6 at South Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Sept. 13 vs. Duke, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Sept. 20 at Ole Miss, time, TV TBA
Sept. 27 at Tulsa*, time, TV TBA
Oct. 9 vs. East Carolina*, 7 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 18 vs. Army West Point*, time, TV TBA
Oct. 30 at UTSA*, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Nov. 7 at Memphis*, 7 p.m., ESPN
Nov. 15 vs. FAU*, time, TV TBA
Nov. 22 at Temple*, time, TV TBA
Nov. 29 vs. Charlotte*, time, TV TBA
(all times central; *-notes conference game; home games in bold; games on radio at WRBH - 88.3 FM)
