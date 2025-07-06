Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Football Stadium Entrance Video Revealed for EA College Football 26

The reveals continue for the Tulane Green Wave football team in the lead-up for the released of EA Sports College Football 26.

The Tulane Green Wave is painted on the field of the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
The Tulane Green Wave is painted on the field of the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. / CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN via Imagn Content Services, LLC
The Tulane Green Wave will be featured once again in EA Sports College Football’s 2026 edition, which is set to be released next week.

Earlier this week video was released of the Green Wave’s stadium entrance, which will be featured in the game. That video was posted by several social media accounts, including Tulane Football News on X (formerly Twitter).

The 30-second video featured the Green Wave football team coming through the tunnel and taking the field at Yulman Stadium before a matchup with LSU.

EA Sports College Football will be released on Thursday. Those with an MVP bundle will get access to the game on Monday.

The Green Wave, along with all other FBS games were featured in last year’s game, which returned after a long absence. It became the highest-selling sports video game in history.

Like last year, players from every FBS team had the opportunity to opt-into the game and make a little name, image and likeness (NIL) money for being included in the game.

Earlier this week the Green Wave revealed that 11 of their players received preseason player ratings of better than 80 for the game.

Offensive lineman Derrick Graham and linebacker Mo Westmoreland had the highest player rating, each with an 88. Defensive end Kameron Hamilton received a player rating of 84.

Several players ended up with a rating of 83, including running back Arnold Barnes III, offensive lineman Jack Hollifield, offensive lineman Shadre Hurst, running back Zuberi Mobley and running back Maurice Turner.

Long-time safety Bailey Despaine was the only Green Wave with a rating of 82.

The remaining two players had ratings of 81 — wide receiver Omari Hayes and linebacker Sam Howard.

Several of those players made Lindy’s Sports Magazine’s preseason all-conference team, including Graham, Hurst, Hamilton, Westmoreland, Howard and Despaine.

The Tulane Green Wave are out for a fourth straight trip to the American Athletic Conference title game. Coach Jon Sumrall led the Green Wave to a 9-5 season in 2024, his first with the program after he was hired away from Troy to take over for Willie Fritz, who left to take the same job at Houston.

Sumrall took them to the AAC title game for the third straight season before losing to Army West Point in the championship game.

Tulane Green Wave 2025 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 vs. Northwestern, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Sept. 6 at South Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Sept. 13 vs. Duke, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Sept. 20 at Ole Miss, time, TV TBA

Sept. 27 at Tulsa*, time, TV TBA

Oct. 9 vs. East Carolina*, 7 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 18 vs. Army West Point*, time, TV TBA

Oct. 30 at UTSA*, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Nov. 7 at Memphis*, 7 p.m., ESPN

Nov. 15 vs. FAU*, time, TV TBA

Nov. 22 at Temple*, time, TV TBA

Nov. 29 vs. Charlotte*, time, TV TBA

(all times central; *-notes conference game; home games in bold; games on radio at WRBH - 88.3 FM)

