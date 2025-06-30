Tulane Football's Success Comes Down to Answering Three Key Questions
Tulane has appeared in three straight American Athletic Conference title games, but has lost the last two. The Green Wave hope to get over the hump in 2025.
For the Green Wave to win their first conference title since 2022, they will have to answer these key questions on the field, both during fall workouts and during the season.
Who's the Quarterback?
The most glaring question is at quarterback. Can the Green Wave's quarterback of choice play efficient and effective football?
Tulane is in the midst of a three-person quarterback battle between Ball State transfer Kadin Semonza, Iowa transfer Brendan Sullivan, and Illinois transfer Donovan Leary.
Semonza threw for 2,904 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in his freshman season with the Cardinals.
Sullivan threw for 475 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions and added 150 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in his junior season with the Hawkeyes.
Leary had a quiet sophomore season with the Fighting Illini, but he has a lot of potential that the Wave hope he can unlock.
Whoever earns the job will have to perform at a high level against difficult competition so the Green Wave offense can operate efficiently. Without good quarterback play, the ceiling of this team shrinks in dramatic fashion.
Can the Cornerbacks Shine?
The second question is at cornerback. Can the Green Wave's cornerbacks rise to the occasion against elite receivers?
Tulane brought in Wofford transfer Isaiah Wadsworth and UAlbany transfer KC Enziomume. The two had a combined total of 61 tackles, an interception, and 13 pass deflections last season. Both players will be facing a new quality of competition that they will have to adapt.
Returning sophomore corners Jayden Lewis and Jahiem Johnson will also in the mix at corner. The corners for the Wave will have to rise to the occasion.
Who Replaces Alex Bauman?
The third question is at tight end. Who can arise as a viable option in the passing game? Last year, Tulane utilized tight end Alex Bauman frequently. Bauman led the Green Wave in receiving touchdowns with a total of seven.
But now Bauman will play for the Miami Hurricanes after transferring, and his departure is the source behind this third question. The Green Wave recruited Southern Miss tight end Justyn Reid and Maryland tight end LeRon Husbands. Former quarterback Ty Thompson will also play tight end.
But for this Tulane team to succeed, the void Bauman's departure created will need to at least be somewhat filled.
If the Green Wave can answer these three questions successfully, the ceiling for this team becomes difficult to measure. There is a lot of talent on this Tulane team. They will just need to put the pieces together.
