Tulane Green Wave Football Focuses on Two New Transfer Portal Targets
The Tulane Green Wave football team’s spring game ended on Saturday afternoon and just a couple of days later they’re looking for more talent.
The spring window for the transfer portal is going to allow more players to change teams before fall workouts. One former Green Wave standout, Rayshawn Pleasant, is taking advantage of the window by visiting USC and Auburn in the past few days.
The Green Wave have some areas they need to bolster and have already started their work in the transfer portal to get that moving.
On social media, 247 Sports reported that the Green Wave are preparing to host Sacramento State offensive lineman Joey Wright.
Wherever he lands, it will be his third school, as he started his college career at San Diego State. At 6-foot-6, 310 pounds, Wright certainly has the size to be an effective part of Tulane’s rotation. Last season he played in 11 games for the Hornets and participated in 363 offensive snaps.
He spent his first three seasons at San Diego State, including a redshirt season. He was never a consistent starter for the Aztecs. At Bishop Manogue High School in Reno, Nev., he was considered a three-star recruit coming out of high school.
Meanwhile, former Iowa State wide receiver Isaiah Alston announced on social media that he received an offer from Tulane.
Alston has played five years of college football, the first four of which were at Army West Point. But in three of those seasons, he caught fewer than 10 passes. His best season was in 2021 with the Black Knights, where he caught 22 passes for 449 yards and three touchdowns, all of which were career highs.
Last season with the Cyclones he caught just two passes and played in two games.
The Green Wave have gone 32-10 over the last three seasons, including three straight trips to the AAC title game.
Jon Sumrall took over the program last offseason after the departure of Willie Fritz to Houston. Sumrall picked up right where Fritz left off, leading the Green Wave to a 9-5 season in his first campaign, finishing second in the league standings and earning the AAC title game berth against the Army West Point Black Knights. Army won the title game.
Tulane is preparing for a 2025 season schedule that starts on Aug. 30 when it hosts Northwestern at Yulman Stadium.