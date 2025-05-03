Tulane Green Wave Football Star Adds Intrigue to NFL Team’s Cornerback Woes
It’s asking a lot for a seventh-round pick to make an impact in the NFL, especially at a position like cornerback.
But former Tulane Green Wave star Micah Robinson has walked into a rather unique situation with the Green Bay Packers, who selected him in the seventh round of last weekend’s draft.
He’s joining a franchise that has been to the playoffs four of the last five years and has masterfully managed transitions from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love at quarterback over the last three decades. There are few NFL organizations with the Packers’ stability.
Recently, CBS Sports did power rankings for the NFC and the AFC after the draft, as a way of determining just how much of an impact the draft made on each team’s potential fortunes.
The Packers came in at No. 5 in the NFC. Robinson’s position wasn’t named, but a key player at his position was — and it’s why it could be a really interesting summer in Green Bay.
“I still have my concerns about Green Bay's cornerback room, even after the Packers signed Nate Hobbs and are reportedly looking to salvage their future with Jaire Alexander,” wrote CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan.
So, what’s up with Alexander? The 2018 first-round pick is playing on a four-year, $84 million deal signed in 2022, one that at the time made him the richest cornerback in the NFL.
But, over the last two seasons, Alexander has missed games due to injuries and suspensions. He’s only played in 14 games in the last two seasons and had surgery for a torn PCL last season. Still, he was the best corner on the team and finished last season second on the team in pass breakups (seven) and tied for second in interceptions (two).
It’s possible Alexander — who is not participating in voluntary workouts — will return, per ESPN. It’s also possible the Packers could trade him or release him as a way of getting out of the remainder of his contract.
What makes the selection of Robinson so interesting from a Packers standpoint is that he is the only cornerback the Packers drafted. If Alexander does end up moving on, there will be prime competition for his spot.
That makes Robinson an intriguing selection.
"Right now, I'm just learning the ins and outs, learning the culture of the program,” Robinson said to Packers.com earlier his week after arriving at the team’s facility. “Learning how to insert myself in, and whatever the coaches tell me to do, in all reality I'll just do it."