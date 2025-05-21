Tulane Green Wave Have New Tight End Options After Losing Alex Bauman
The Tulane Green Wave may still be smarting from the loss of star tight end Alex Bauman, who transferred to play tight end for the Miami Hurricanes.
Bauman recorded 212 yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns in his junior season. His backup, Reggie Brown, has moved on as well. That means the Green Wave will have an entirely new look at the tight end position in 2025.
To address the need, Tulane turned to the transfer portal.
About the Tulane Green Wave Tight Ends for 2025
The Green Wave recruited Southern Miss Justyn Reid, who had seven catches for 145 yards in his sophomore season with the Golden Eagles. At 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, Reid has the frame to be an impressive blocker.
Tulane also brought in Leron Husbands from Maryland, who the Wave hope can emerge as a viable option at tight end.
Additionally, Tulane brings back Anthony Miller. In his freshman year, Miller managed to acquire solid game experience, as he played in nine games last season. In his sophomore season, Miller could find himself in a much greater role for the Wave, one in which he can utilize his 6-foot-5, 265-pound frame.
Tulane also has decided to convert Ty Thompson to a tight end. Thompson was a backup quarterback last season, but after an unfortunate bowl outing against Florida, Thompson hit the transfer portal, opted to return to the Green Wave and was moved to tight end. At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Thompson has the build to make that transition, but how effective he will be is currently a mystery.
Thompson's shift to tight end also raises the question about his use in wildcat packages. Thompson frequently was deployed as a wildcat quarterback for the Wave, a role in which he excelled with his solid speed and tight end build. Whether he abandons that role or balances it with his new position is unknown.
There are currently a lot of questions for the Green Wave at the tight end position, at least from a receiving standpoint. This tight end group is capable of rising to the occasion, but with Bauman's departure, the Wave has big shoes to fill.