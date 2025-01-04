Tulane Green Wave Recoup Losses at Tight End With Maryland Transfer
The Tulane Green Wave are working hard in the transfer portal to recoup losses, and the offense was boosted by a wave of new signings.
As he announced on his Instagram, tight end Leron Husbands is transferring to the Tulane football team from the Maryland Terrapins.
The redshirt junior made his first start versus Michigan State this past season. Husbands add solid size to the Green Wave tight end room, with a 6-foot-4 and 231-pound stature.
He was rated as a three-star prospect out of high school with an overall 80 rating on 247 Sports that raised to an 85 as a transfer.
Husbands don't have much in-game experience, but the development of the tight end room last season for Tulane shows its potential and promise.
The offense is set to account for several departures between the transfer portal and the NFL draft, including their starting quarterback and running back from last season. It was recently announced that the team was bolstering their running back group with the addition of transfer Maurice Turner from Louisville.
Husbands is a welcome addition to a position group that the team must reload at. Reggie Brown recently declared for the draft, and Alex Bauman entered the transfer portal after the team's loss in the Gasparilla Bowl to the Florida Gators.
Bauman was especially a red zone threat for the Green Wave. Despite missing a game due to an injury, he led the team with seven touchdowns on 20 receptions for 212 yards.
Brown caught a pair of back-to-back touchdowns against the Oklahoma Sooners and the Ragin' Cajuns last season.
Tulane will miss both players, not just as receivers but also for their run-blocking. In the game Bauman missed, it was clear the offense struggled to run the ball as effectively.
With just one career start, it's unclear how Husbands will fit in the offense depending on his abilities and versatility. But it's a room that proved crucial to the Green Wave's campaign last season and will continue with their emphasis on a strong running game.