Tulane Green Wave Star Defender Appears in New Seven-Round NFL Mock Draft

Caleb Ransaw is a CB prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.96 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 10 out of 2480 CB from 1987 to 2025.



Splits projected, times unofficial.https://t.co/5h7OmkOUky pic.twitter.com/40jTtPx5Nk