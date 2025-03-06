Tulane Green Wave Star Defender Appears in New Seven-Round NFL Mock Draft
Caleb Ransaw’s future in the NFL will be as a safety. Right now, there’s a glimmer of hope that the former Tulane Green Wave defensive star will hear his name called on draft weekend.
Ransaw is less than a week removed from his appearance at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. It’s an intensive week of interviews with the media, private meetings with teams and workouts that are televised for everyone to see.
It’s not just the scouts picking players apart. It’s the armchair scouts at home, too.
Earlier this week, Pro Football Network produced its first seven-round mock draft since the combine ended. The site, which does the seven-round mock weekly, provided a selection for each of the 257 picks in the draft.
Ransaw was selected, albeit in the seventh round, No. 232 overall by the San Francisco 49ers.
But, being drafted is better than not being drafted and Ransaw has more than a month to boost his stock.
By many accounts, he did so at the Senior Bowl, where he intercepted a pass during the game, and at the combine, where he tested well and scored high in a key analytic measure.
Kent Platte has been tracking combine performances since 1987 and uses a RAS calculator to provide a composite grade for each participant.
Ransaw scored a 9.96, ranking tenth among 2,480 cornerbacks over that time frame.
In both explosion grade and in speed grade he was graded as “elite.” His 40-yard-dash time of 4.33, for example, scored a 9.89 in Platte’s composite.
A seventh-round selection is certainly no guarantee of making the team. Ransaw would be at a disadvantage, especially on a team like the 49ers that regularly contends for the playoffs and boasts quality talent across the roster.
Ransaw has a pro day coming up, which is the next stage of the scouting process. Tulane’s pro day should be sometime this month. Last year it was held on March 26 at the New Orleans Saints’ indoor facility. It should attract scouts from most NFL teams.
After that, Ransaw can make on-site visits to NFL teams, each of which can invite up to 30 players. That’s a chance to spend more time with coaches and scouts, leading up to the draft on April 24-26 in Green Bay. That should be a great opportunity for Ransaw to prove to teams like the 49ers why he’s worth a selection.