Tulane Green Wave Cornerback Shows Value of Speed Over Size as NFL Combine Standout
While draft prospects can't control some measurables like height, Tulane Green Wave defensive back Caleb Ransaw showed off every standout trait he possessed in a remarkable performance at the 2025 NFL Combine.
The Tulane football slot cornerback, known as spear on the team, stands a few eighths of an inch short of 6 feet tall. That won't shoot Ransaw up any NFL draft boards.
His explosion and speed will grab the attention of all 32 teams that he displayed at the Combine.
Ransaw is garnering significant momentum after a strong display at the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl, where he spoke with reporters about overcoming his short stature his entire life—particularly with tall older brothers—by his elite speed.
“I can play man and zone,” Ransaw said at the time. “I’m versatile. I can play any defensive back spot—nickel, corner, strong, or free [safety].”
He ended his week in Mobile, Al., with an interception in the Saturday game in a newly designated role at safety.
That performance earned him a trip to Indianapolis, where he complemented that versatility with real speed.
Ransaw recorded the second-highest overall score at the showcase on the RAS calculator.
The widely relied-upon formula was developed by Kent Platte, and he's tracked performances by position from 1987 to the present.
Out of a composite 10 grade, Ransaw scored a 9.96, ranking tenth among 2,480 cornerbacks over that time frame.
Ransaw shone in the vertical jump and 40-yd dash. He had a 40-inch vertical and a 4.33 40-yd dash. His 1.51 10-yd split also showed elite short-area quickness.
The NFL's NextGen Stats scored athleticism at the Combine out of 100, with scores of 90 and above considered elite.
Ransaw's 92 was one of four defensive backs that earned elite scores.
Multiple reports from the event also highlighted his smooth movement in drills with solid high-point catches in one known as the gauntlet.
That served to solidify the ball skills he displayed in his Senior Bowl pick. Ransaw had eight career pass breakups in his time at Tulane and with the Troy Trojans.
He was a critical veteran who Sumrall knew was essential to bring to the program, given his high football IQ.
"He’s a football junkie," Sumrall said. "He can draw up an all-22 of our defense. He loves the game. It’s fun watching him get this opportunity because he’s put a lot of work into it.”
When a draft prospect has strong film with excellent measurables to back it up, that is a player to watch. It validates game speed that scouts can discern on film but need something quantifiable to back up.
Ransaw earned himself a considerable look from multiple NFL teams through his NFL Combine performance.