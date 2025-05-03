Tulane Green Wave Star Ranked Among NFL Draft's Top 100 Selections
The Jacksonville Jaguars waited until the third round of the NFL draft to select Tulane Green Wave safety Caleb Ransaw. It seems like the Jags got great value on the pick.
Recently, ESPN ranked the Top 100 selections of the draft, regardless of where players were picked, and the site was quite high on Ransaw’s selection.
While he was taken No. 88 overall, ESPN ranked him as the No. 67 player taken in the draft ESPN ranked each of the 257 selections using factors like value, scheme fit, addressing needs, talent and what it took to acquire the player, such as a trade.
Further underscoring the value the Jaguars may have selected, ESPN had Ransaw at No. 123 on its final pre-draft board.
The writer of the piece, Matt Miller, provided a short synopsis of why Ransaw cracked the Top 100.
“While Travis Hunter might play some cornerback, the Jaguars needed a full-time addition at the position,” he wrote. “Ransaw is a developmental player whose speed and agility project him as a future NFL starter.”
Hunter was selected No. 2 overall by the Jaguars. They traded up from No. 5 to select him.
He was one of two Tulane players selected in the draft. The other was cornerback Micah Robinson, who was taken in the seventh round, No. 237 overall, by the Green Bay Packers.
Ransaw played just one season for the Green Wave, as he transferred to Tulane to follow his coach, Jon Sumrall, who took over the program after two successful seasons at Troy.
Last year Ransaw had 33 tackles, a sack, four tackles for loss and three passes defended, which led to All-American Athletic Conference third-team selection.
Only running back Tyjae Spears, who went No. 81 overall in 2023, was taken higher among Green Wave players since Matt Forte went in the second round (No. 44) in 2008.
Ransaw became a hit with scouts and general managers during the scouting process He played in the Senior Bowl in early February. In the game, he intercepted a pass. At the NFL combine later in February he scored high in a key analytic measure of his overall performance. He also excelled at his pro day in March.
The Green Wave have gone 32-10 over the last three seasons, including three straight trips to the AAC title game.
Sumrall took over the program last offseason after the departure of Willie Fritz to Houston. Sumrall picked up right where Fritz left off, leading the Green Wave to a 9-5 season in his first campaign, finishing second in the league standings and earning the AAC title game berth against the Army West Point Black Knights. Army won the title game.
Tulane is preparing for a 2025 season schedule that starts on Aug. 30 when it hosts Northwestern at Yulman Stadium.