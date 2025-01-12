Tulane Green Wave's Transfer Portal Focus on Proven Defensive Line Rotation
As the Tulane Green Wave continue to accumulate talent in the transfer portal, their approach illuminates a successful blueprint in college football that complements their philosophy on defense.
Under defensive coordinator Greg Gasparato and defensive line coach Landius Wilkerson, the Tulane football team flourished when using a three-man rotation on the down linemen positions. Their recruiting efforts have thus far brought in five defensive linemen in an impressive portal haul.
It highlights a valuable trait that came with Wilkerson's hire from the South Alabama Jaguars last season. Wilkerson was the top recruiter that helped South Alabama rank No. 2 overall in the Sun Belt in total defense.
The addition of edge rusher Harvey Dyson marked the 26th transfer portal signing for the Green Wave. He joins defensive end Santana Hopper, defensive tackles Derrick Shepard, former Texas Tech teammate Trevon McAlpine, Eliyt Nairne, and bandit Maurice Westmoreland.
Cooper, Nairne, and Westmoreland all have a transfer rating above 85 per On 3 Sports. The total portal class for Tulane ranks No. 1 in the American on 247 Sports, where Hopper was rated as the No. 18 overall defensive lineman in the portal.
Multiple prospects were coveted by Power 4 programs. Dyson received offers from Purdue and Kansas. Back-to-back Conference USA first-team selection Westmoreland had offers from Nebraska and Minnesota in the Big Ten and Oklahoma in the SEC.
Of the 13 defensive linemen who saw regular playing time for the Green Wave last season, six are graduating, and two departed in the transfer portal, leaving them with three ends, one nose and defensive tackle, and one Bandit.
Rather than shooting for premier players in the portal who would cost considerable NIL money, the team employed resources to recoup quality depth across the trenches.
The biggest standout quality of Tulane's defense last season was the lack of individual standouts. This is not to suggest that there was a lack of talent or ability; rather, the rotation of depth and the development of young players allowed for a variety of talent and playmaking.
Of the 35 sacks for Tulane, which ranked second in the American Athletic Conference, no player had more than 4.5 individually. Six players had three or more sacks—though only Kameron Hamilton and Gerrod Henderson return.
A few years ago, the Green Wave had some stars on the edge, particularly Keith Cooper and Devean Deal, who both departed through the portal when Willie Fritz left. As the 2023 season progressed and injuries escalated, these players encountered a substantial workload that ultimately led to fatigue and lack of production overall.
The defensive line for Tulane was so deep by the end of the year that no significant injury to a starter would have made a devastating impact. That only comes with cultivating contributors in addition to starting talent.
The Green Wave have already added significant value to next year's roster by utilizing a proven approach through the transfer portal.