Veteran Tulane Green Wave Defensive End Enters Transfer Portal
The Tulane Green Wave football team lost another player as defensive end/bandit Michael Lunz II announced that he was entering the transfer portal. On Sunday.
The fourth-year Tulane player has graduated and has one year eligibility remaining.
Lunz posted a message to his social media announcing his decision.
“First and foremost, I give all praise to God for putting me in this position,” he wrote. “These four years at Tulane University have truly been a blessing to me. The memories I've made and the lessons I've learned are irreplaceable. Thank you to every coach the player I've had the honor of working with period with that being said, I've decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining. Roll Wave.”
The redshirt junior finished last season with five tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss. He also registered one quarterback hurry and played in 10 games.
Lunz played all four of his college seasons at Tulane, using his redshirt one season. Before he joined the Green Wave, he was rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com out of North Hardin High School in Radcliffe, Ky.
Tulane wrapped up a 9-5 season under first-year head coach Jon Sumrall, which included a third straight trip to the American Athletic Conference championship game. The Green Wave lost to Army West Point in the title game, followed by a loss to Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl.
Sumrall reaffirmed his commitment to Tulane after rumors of potential job interviews after the season. Now he and his staff are busy working the transfer portal to shore up weakness left by graduation and the portal, including the loss of two-time all-AAC running back Makhi Hughes and the transfer of quarterback Darian Mensah to Duke.
The Green Wave has stocked up on quarterbacks, with the latest being Miami (OH) freshman Kadin Semonza, who is reportedly set to transfer after being named the MAC Freshman of the Year.
He would join a room that has already taken in two other transfer quarterback, with former Western Kentucky star TJ Finley the headliner.
One of those players that is out of eligibility, defensive back Jonathan Edwards, will play in the Hula Bowl this weekend.
The Green Wave are set to open the 2025 season at home against Northwestern on Aug. 30.