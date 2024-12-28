Khai Prean Becomes Latest Tulane Offensive Player to Enter Portal
Tulane didn't end things the way they would have liked this season, but there was still some reason for optimism ahead of the 2025 campaign since head coach Jon Sumrall got the Green Wave back to the AAC title game in his first year in charge.
That loss to Army was disappointing, and their chances of beating Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl were slim once their star quarterback departed in the portal, but even though the coaching staff has to replace tons of production ahead of next season, there was still a level of confidence that it could be done.
But, that feeling is starting to dwindle.
Following the bowl game, Tulane has seen some two of their expected returners, tight end Alex Bauman and star running back Makhi Hughes, entered the transfer portal right before the deadline.
That could mean they are going to be back in New Orleans for 2025 if they can't find a better opportunity, but it also creates the possibility that even more production will have to be replaced.
And with the wide receiver room already needing an overhaul based on over 2,000 yards leaving the program, they got some more tough news when another offensive playmaker, Khai Prean, became the latest to put his name into the portal.
As pointed out in the report above, Prean joined Tulane ahead of this season after he transferred in from LSU following his redshirt freshman year.
The former four-star wide receiver in the 2023 class according to 247Sports doesn't have an offensive statistic to his name so far in his college career despite getting into four games this season.
It's not clear if he would have been positioned to replace any of the wide receivers who are leaving the program, but based on his high school pedigree, he certainly would have gotten a look during spring, so losing him to the portal is a tough development for the Green Wave.