2026 Tulane Linebackers Robust, Athletic

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Over the last month and a half, On SI Tulane has taken a look at the Tulane quarterbacking situation, the Green Wave running back room, Wave receivers, the offensive front and the defensive line going into 2026. This week, we check out a solid linebacking corps for TU.

Top Notch, but Can They Stay Healthy?

The Tulane linebacking corps is absolutely solid from side-to-side. Chris Rodgers, Makai Williams, and Dickson Agu are difference makers.

Active, Hard-Hitting: Chris Rodgers

Tulane Linebacker Chris Rodgers | Tulane Athletics

Chris Rodgers, now entering his senior year in Uptown, can be on an elite level. Head coach Will Hall has bragged about Rodgers' ability all Spring. The 2024 Troy transfer was second on the Wave 2025 defense in tackles (80, behind safety Jack Tchienchou), and that was without his usual linebacking mate Dickson Agu (we'll cover that in a bit). He can move laterally with lightening quickness and close into a gap just as rapidly. The 6' 1", 229-pound Mississippi native will be the star of this very good group of 'backers.

Run Stopper, Quick: Makai Williams

Tulane Linebacker Makai Williams | Tulane Athletic

Senior Makai Williams played his way into a starting role for Tulane. As the 2025 season wore on, the 6' 1", 231-pound Texas native continued to pile up tackles, seeing more and more playing time. Against Memphis on November 7, Williams had a season high 10-stops. Known for his high engine (and head of hair...eat your heart out, Troy Polamalu), Williams closes gaps quickly on the run. Though not known for being a sack machine, he is known for his ability to force quarterbacks and runners into another tackler's open arms.

Stays Put, Ready to Go: Dickson Agu

Tulane Linebacker Dickson Agu | Tulane Athletics

After a knee injury against Tulsa on September 27th kept him out for the rest of the season, linebacker Dickson Agu had opportunities to transfer away from Tulane in the portal. Instead of leaving, the redshirt junior stayed in Uptown and welcomed his big brother to New Orleans, graduate cornerback Justin Agu. Though he didn't play every down in the Spring as he finished his recovery process, Agu showed his speed and agility in every play he did participate in. The 6' 2", 219-pound Geismer native played within himself in March and April, but you could tell he was chomping at the bit to get back into full swing.

Injury Worries

After Dickson Agu's injury sidelined him for most of the season, the Tulane linebacking corps seemed to be working on finding its identity for a portion of the season. Though the "next man up" concept is real, the starting three must stay healthy for this linebacking group to reach the potential that is projected for it.

Others Ready to Play

Defensive coordinator Tayler Polk is not afraid to move his linebackers around, giving a break to his starters and experience to other guys on the roster:

- R-Sr, South Alabama transfer Dalton Hughes, 6' 3", 227-pounds. After playing only three games his junior year due to injury, he saw action in all twelve games for the Jaguars last year, making a season-high 10-tackles in his final game vs. Texas State.

- R-Jr, Jean Claude Joseph III, 6' 0", 223-pounds. The Georgia native played sparingly the last two seasons, but saw plenty of work in the Spring. Good run stopper.

Tulane Stadium: A Century-Old Look Back

In celebration of this year being the 100th anniversary of the opening of old Tulane Stadium on the Uptown campus, we are looking back at the greatest athletes to grace the old field and beyond. A little over a month ago, we chose what we think was the greatest quarterback in Tulane history, the next week, who the most outstanding running back was, then our selection of the greatest Tulane wide receiver, and last week our pick for the greatest TU D-lineman. Since On Si Tulane looked at this season's linebackers this week, on Wednesday we take a stab at who we think was the best 'backer in the 100-plus years of Green Wave football.