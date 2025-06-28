Chan Lumpkin’s Recent Tulane Football Commitment Boosts Future Pass Rush
The recent commitment of Chan Lumpkin to the Tulane Green Wave football program doesn’t stick out because he is, as of yet, unranked nationally.
Yet it’s another move the Green Wave can use to bolster its pass rush for the 2026 season and beyond.
Lumpkin is an edge rusher from Rockdale County High School in Conyers, Ga. At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, he already has the projectible height coaches want in an edge rusher and a frame that suggest he could add weight once he gets to college.
The Green Wave beat out Group of 5 schools like East Carolina, Rice, Western Kentucky and Appalachian State. Lumpkin’s commitment is non-binding. He can’t sign until later this year.
Per 247Sports, he does not have a ranking at his position, in the state of Georgia or the country. But that could change with a great 2025 in the prep ranks.
While pass rush is more than just sacks, it’s worth noting that Tulane had 35 sacks last season and its offensive line held opposing teams to just 18 sacks. The Green Wave also didn’t have one dominant pass rusher. Eight different defenders had at least 2.5 sacks and four of them had at least four sacks.
That balance kept offensive lines off-balance all season. But much of that depth is gone either due to graduation or the transfer portal.
That makes the work Tulane is doing now on the recruiting trail so vital to restocking the pass rush. That work must continue, too.
Per 247Sports Lumpkin is the first edge rusher to commit to the Green Wave for 2026. Tulane has 17 hard commits listed on the team page, but only two other commits are up front, and both are seen as tackles. That includes Jordyn Crites out of Friendswood, Texas, and AJ Westfield out of Cleveland, Tenn.
It seems likely the Green Wave could pursue another edge rusher or two with his recruiting class before its signed, sealed and delivered.
Meanwhile, much of Tulane’s upcoming work will be directed toward preparing for the 2025 season, where the Green Wave is seen as a contender to win the American Athletic Conference title after going 9-5 last season under Jon Sumrall. Tulane reached the AAC title game for the third straight year, losing to Army West Point.
Tulane Green Wave 2025 Football Schedule
Aug. 30 vs. Northwestern, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Sept. 6 at South Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Sept. 13 vs. Duke, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Sept. 20 at Ole Miss, time, TV TBA
Sept. 27 at Tulsa*, time, TV TBA
Oct. 9 vs. East Carolina*, 7 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 18 vs. Army West Point*, time, TV TBA
Oct. 30 at UTSA*, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Nov. 7 at Memphis*, 7 p.m., ESPN
Nov. 15 vs. FAU*, time, TV TBA
Nov. 22 at Temple*, time, TV TBA
Nov. 29 vs. Charlotte*, time, TV TBA
(all times central; *-notes conference game; home games in bold; games on radio at WRBH - 88.3 FM)
